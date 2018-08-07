Battle of the Bay III – Selina Barrios vs Aida Satybaldinova

SAN ANTONIO, TX (June 7, 2018) – Undefeated NABF Lightweight champion, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (4-0, 2 KOs), returns to the ring on September 22, 2018, against an opponent TBA. The 10-round bout will take place at Whataburger Field, home to the Corpus Christi Hooks, the double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

In her last bout, Barrios, who is a devastating power-puncher, scored a sensational knockout against previously unbeaten foe, Aida “Lady Sparta” Satybaldinova (3-1-1). Barrios’ knockout over Satybaldinova, which many boxing pundits are saying is a candidate for “Knockout of the Year”, went viral on social media and YouTube. The Aztec Queen, from San Antonio TX, will look to shine once again when she steps in the ring in on Sept 8.

“I’m coming off a great performance and I’ll be looking to repeat what I did in the ring in my last bout,” said Selina Barrios, older sister to undefeated super-lightweight contender Mario Barrios (21-0, 13 KOs). “My goal every time I step in the ring is to give the fans their money’s worth. I love knocking out my opponents, and that will be my mindset going into this fight.”

Barrios, who captured the NABF Lightweight title in only her third pro fight, is considered by many as the next female super-star in boxing. Her aggressive fighting style is what her managers love most about her.

“There is no one in women’s boxing knocking out opponents like Selina Barrios,” said Kerry Daigle, Barrios’ advisor. “The Houston Astros organization is very thrilled to be showcasing Selina to their fans. Corpus Christi will once again get to see one of the most exciting female fighters in the world take her career to the next level. I really believe Selina Barrios will be the next great champion in women’s boxing.”

“Corpus Christi fell in love with Selina after seeing her devastating power in her last fight,” said Colin Campbell, who co-manages Barrios. “She brings an exciting fighting style that boxing fans want to see. The buzz is blazing with her fans in Corpus Christi as they await her return to the ring.”

“After Selina’s last fight, everyone in Corpus Christi was talking about her sensational knockout,” said Charles Campbell, who co-manages Barrios with his son Colin. “It’s beautiful to see everyone so excited about Selina. She’s transcending women’s boxing to a whole new level.”

This event titled “Heavyweight Boxing Showdown” is brought to you by CCC ENTERTAINMENT in conjunction with CC HOOKS, HOUSTON ASTROS, and KEEPPUNCHING ENTERTAINMENT.

EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTED PRICING FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST ONLY

Tickets priced General Admission $8, Reserved Seating $12, Premium Reserved Seating $20, VIP Seating $150 are on sale now and can be purchased online at ticktreturn.com.

REGULAR PRICING IN SEPTEMBER

General Admission $10, Reserved Seating $18, Premium Reserved Seating $25. Doors open up at 5:30 PM, first fight is at 6:30 PM. Whataburger Field is located at 734 E Port Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.