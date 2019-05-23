Beamon to Face Saludar and Crowley to Face Mansouri

(May 23, 2019) – On Saturday, June 22, at CSU’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Bigger Than Life Entertainment and Mo Entertainment, in partnership with six-time World Champion Miguel Cotto’s Miguel Cotto Promotions will present “Making A Champion,” the first in a series of shows that will feature top prospects in their toughest challenges.

The six-fight night of world-class boxing features dual main events that will be televised live on CBS Sports (11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT) and the exciting undercard will be streamed live on www.fite.tv (7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT).

In the first televised main event, Goldsboro, North Carolina’s Dewayne “Mr. Stop Running” Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) will face former world title challenger Froilan “The Sniper” Saludar (30-3-1, 21 KOs) from the Philippines in a 12-round showdown for the WBC United States (USNBC) Super Flyweight Championship.

In the second televised main event, Canada’s undefeated Cody “The Crippler” Crowley (17-0, 9 KOs) will take on the United Kingdom’s Navid “Nav” Mansouri (19-2-2, 6 KOs) in a 12-round battle for the WBC United States (USNBC) Super Welterweight Championship.

In other intriguing match-ups, Cleveland’s own Miguel Angel “Silky Smooth” Gonzalez (24-4, 16 KOs) will fight eight lightweight rounds against Africa’s Albinius “Danny Boy Albino” Felesianu (18-2-1, 7 KOs); and in a six-round super lightweight scrap undefeated Montana “Too Pretty” Love (11-0-1, 5 KOs) will face Africa’s also undefeated Tshibangu “Bebe Rico” Kayembe (9-0-3, 3 KOs).

Tickets for “Making A Champion” are priced at $30, $40, $65 and Ringside $150 and are on sale now at wolsteincenter.com or Wolstein Center Box Office on CSU campus.

33-year-old Dewayne Beamon has won several regional championships in his four-year professional career, including the UBF World Featherweight, IBO International Super Flyweight, UBF World Super Flyweight, IBO Inter-Continental Super Flyweight and UBF World Super Flyweight Championship.

33-year-old Froilan Saludar hails from Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental in The Philippines. He challenged former champ Sho Kimura for the World Boxing Organisation World Flyweight belt in July 2018 and, in his 10-year career, has previously held the WBO Asia Pacific Youth Flyweight, WBO Asia Pacific Youth Flyweight, WBO Youth Flyweight, WBO Asia Pacific Flyweight, WBO Oriental Flyweight and WBO Inter-Continental Flyweight Championships.

26-year-old Cody Crowley is an undefeated southpaw from Peterborough, Ontario. He is the current Canada Professional Boxing Council International Super Welterweight and Canada Professional Boxing Council National Super Welterweight Champion. He was last seen in February of this year, pitching a shutout in defense of his titles against former champion Stuart McClellan.

30-year-old Navid Mansouri hails from Rotherham, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, but is currently living in Los Angeles and training at the legendary Wild Card Gym. He won the BBofC English Super Welterweight Title in 2013 and successfully defended it three times.

33-year-old Miguel Angel Gonzalez is a comebacking southpaw with victories over several top contenders in his 11-year professional boxing career. The Cleveland native previously held the WBF International Super Lightweight Championship. This will be his first fight in nearly four years.

Albinius Felesianu hails from Swakopmund, Namibia. In his 12-year career, he has held the IBF Youth Featherweight, WBF Intercontinental Lightweight and IBF Continental Africa Lightweight Championships.

24-year-old Montana Love is a southpaw from Cleveland. In July of last year, he impressively fought to a draw in a fight for the vacant World Boxing Council Youth Silver Super Lightweight Title with 12-1 Kenneth Sims Jr at the WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, in Sloan, Iowa, and live on ShoBox: The New Generation. Love was also the star of a widely viewed viral video of an infamous sparring session where he allegedly dominated WBA Super World Super Featherweight Champion Gervonta Davis.

24-year-old Tshibangu Kayembe hails from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of The Congo. He is a nine-year professional and former Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) International Super Lightweight Champion.

“Working with former champ Miguel Cotto and his promotions team is a great honor,” said E Jay Mathews, CEO of Bigger Than Life Entertainment. “I am very excited to present this terrific event to the fans in Cleveland and around the world on CBS Sports and fite.tv. Each of the match-ups is of high quality. It’s going to be a great night of boxing,” Mathews added.

Ray Leonard Jr., son of six-time world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, along with actor and television host, Chris Spencer will provide the CBS Sports commentary. World renowned clothing designer, Karl Kani will be providing outfits for the ring girls.

The Wolstein Center is located at 2000 Prospect Avenue in Cleveland. On fight night, the doors open at 7:00 pm and the action starts at 7:30 pm. Making A Champion is sponsored by B&M BBQ.