Bellator 186: Bader vs Vassell Results

Ryan Bader (24-5) defeated Linton Vassell (18-6, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at 3:58 of round two

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (7-0) defeated Emily Ducote (6-3) via verbal submission (arm bar) at 3:42 of round five

Phil Davis (18-4, 1 NC) defeated Leo Leite (10-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ed Ruth (4-0) defeated Chris Dempsey (11-6) via KO (punch) at :27 of round two

Saad Awad (21-9) defeated Zach Freeman (9-3) via TKO (punches) at 1:07 of round one

Preliminary Card Results:

Tywan Claxton (1-0) defeated Johnny Bonilla-Bowman (1-1) via knockout (flying-knee) at 1:29 of round one

Logan Storley (7-0) defeated Matt Secor (9-5) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Mike Wilkins (8-4) defeated Brett Martinez (6-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09 of round two

Frank Buenafuente (8-4) defeated Francis Healy (7-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Dominic Mazzotta (13-2) defeated Matt Lozano (8-6) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 2:37 of round one

Michael Trizano (5-0) defeated Mike Otwell (3-2) via submission (D’arce Choke) at 2:07 of round two

Scott Clymer (1-0) defeated Mike Putnam (1-2) via TKO (punches)

Andrew Salas (4-1) defeated Ethan Goss (3-4) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Josh Fremd (2-0) defeated Ryan Parker (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:25 of round two