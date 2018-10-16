Complete Bellator 207: Mitrione vs. Bader Results:

Ryan Bader (25-5) defeated Matt Mitrione (13-5) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-25)

Sergei Kharitonov (29-7-1, 1 NC) defeated Roy Nelson (23-16) via KO (knees) at 4:59 of round one

Lorenz Larkin (20-7, 1 NC) defeated Ion Pascu (18-9) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Corey Browning (4-2) defeated Baby Slice (3-2) via TKO (punches) at 2:08 of round two

Mandel Nallo (7-0) defeated Carrington Banks (7-2) via KO (knee) at :57 of round two

Preliminary Card Results:

Mike Kimbel (2-0) defeated Alex Potts (1-1) via KO (punch) at :06 of round one

Janay Harding (4-4) defeated Sinead Kavanagh (5-3) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of round one

Andre Fialho (10-1) defeated Javier Torres (10-5, 1 NC) via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sarah Click (2-2) defeated Kristi Lopez (2-1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Vinicius de Jesus (6-2) defeated Tim Caron (9-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexandra Ballou (1-0) defeated Lisa Blaine (2-1) via TKO (elbows) at 3:28 of round three

Pat Casey (4-0) defeated Kastriot Xhema (2-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Kemran Lachinov (7-2) defeated Sean Lally (8-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)