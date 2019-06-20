Bellator Confirms Bout Order For U.S. Broadcast This Saturday

LOS ANGELES (June 19, 2019) – Leading global mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA has today confirmed the scheduled bout order for the dual broadcast of this Saturday’s event from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London. Bellator London, a Bellator European Series Event, will stream live on the Bellator app in the U.S at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, while the portion of the card billed as Bellator 223 will air as a delayed broadcast on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Headlining the live Bellator London broadcast is a middleweight title bout between MMA legend Gegard Mousasi and the undefeated American, Rafael Lovato Jr. Mousasi, who joined Bellator from the UFC in 2017, will step out at The SSE Arena, Wembley with 53 professional MMA bouts to his name, as well as the Bellator middleweight belt. Lovato Jr. has fought professionally just nine times but with a 100% winning record will be confident that he is the man to take the title from Mousasi and make it a perfect 10 in the process.

Joining them is a catchweight bout between Aaron Chalmers and Fred Freeman, as well as a light heavyweight bout between Melvin Manhoef and Kent Kauppinen.

Topping the broadcast of Bellator 223 are welterweights Paul “Semtex” Daley and Erick Silva. Nottingham’s Daley returns to British soil with plans to entertain the London crowd once again, following a razor-thin decision loss to Michael Page earlier this year. Standing in the way of his 41st professional win is Brazilian veteran Silva, who will be hoping to silence the British crowd.

Co-headlining the Paramount Network event is a highly anticipated bantamweight matchup between Irish superstar James Gallagher and Jeremiah Labiano.

Gallagher is arguably one of the brightest prospects in the bantamweight division and a win will further cement his position as a serious contender to new bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

Rounding out the three-hour Bellator 223 card will be three middleweight contests, as Fabian Edwards takes on Jonathan Bosuku, Mike Shipman battles Costello van Steenis, and Charlie Ward faces off against Justin Moore.

This event will also feature a number of preliminary bouts which will be available to watch live on the Bellator app at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT.

Bellator London (Live on the Bellator app)

5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT

Middleweight World Title Main Event: Gegard Mousasi (45-6-2) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (9-0)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Melvin Manhoef (30-14-1, 2 NC) vs. Kent Kauppinen (11-4)

160-lb. Catchweight Bout: Aaron Chalmers (4-1) vs. Fred Freeman (2-2)

Bellator 223: Daley vs Silva – Paramount Network broadcast (Delayed & simulcast on DAZN)

9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Welterweight Feature Bout: Paul Daley (40-17-2) vs. Erick Silva (20-10, 1 NC)

140-lb. Catchweight Bout: James Gallagher (8-1) vs. Jeremiah Labiano (12-6).

Middleweight Bout: Fabian Edwards (7-0) vs. Jonathan Bosuku (7-4)

Middleweight Bout: Mike Shipman (13-1) vs. Costello van Steenis (11-1)

Middleweight Bout: Charlie Ward (6-3) vs. Justin Moore (7-3)

Preliminary Fight Card (Live on the Bellator app)

11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT

Welterweight Bout: Walter Gahadza (18-3) vs. Oliver Enkamp (7-2)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Denise Kielholtz (2-2) vs. Bryony Tyrell (4-3-1)

Lightweight Bout: Chris Bungard (14-4) vs. Charlie Leary (15-10-1)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Kate Jackson (10-3-1) vs. Lena Ovchynnikova (12-5, 1 NC)

161-lb. Catchweight Bout: Terry Brazier (10-2) vs. Alessandro Botti (15-9)

Featherweight Bout: Nathan Rose (7-1) vs. Luke Ord (7-2-1)

Lightweight Bout: Alfie Davis (11-3) vs. Jorge Kanella (8-7, 1 NC)

Welterweight Bout: Justin Burlinson (4-0) vs. Wendle Lewis (8-4)

Welterweight Bout: Galore Bofando (5-3) vs. Kevin McCabe (3-3-1)

Middleweight Bout: Kevin Fryer (6-3) vs. John Redmond (7-13)

Bantamweight Bout: Nathan Greyson (6-3) vs. Frans Mlambo (6-4)