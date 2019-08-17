Bellator MMA Champions Ryan Bader & Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Compete on ABC’s ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

LOS ANGELES – Current Bellator Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader (27-5), as well as the undefeated inaugural Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0), will both take part in a special episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud this Sunday, Aug. 18.

The pair of Bellator champions make up two of the five contestants on “Team MMA” and are joined by former MMA champions Tyron Woodley, Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture. They face-off against “Team Nikki and Brie Bella,” which features twin athletes and top divas Nikki and Brie Bella, stars of Total Bellas. The teams compete in the second half of the episode airing this Sunday, Aug. 18 from 8-9 p.m. EST on ABC. The episode can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Ryan Bader, one of Bellator’s two-division champions, will make his first heavyweight title defense next month when he meets Cheick Kongo in the main event of Bellator 226 at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, September 7 – an event streamed exclusively on DAZN.

Fighting out of Chandler, Ariz., the former two-time NCAA Division I All-American wrestler from Arizona State University began his professional career by winning season eight of The Ultimate Fighter and went on to sign with Bellator in 2017. Bader continued his path of dominance by collecting victories over some of the sport’s top talent, including wins over former world champions Fedor Emelianenko, “Rampage” Jackson, “King Mo” Lawal, Rashad Evans, Phil Davis (x2) and Rafael “Feijão” Cavalcante.

A native of Honolulu, inaugural Bellator women’s flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane made her pro debut in 2015 with a KO victory that went viral and has not looked back since, remaining undefeated in her career to this point. A proud graduate of Honolulu’s Punahou High School in 2009, Macfarlane later attended San Diego State University, where she would go on to earn her Master’s degree in liberal arts and science with a focus on indigenous issues – a subject she remains passionate about, launching “The Ilimanator Scholarship” for indigenous girls last year. Most recently, Macfarlane was the focal point of Bellator’s debut in Hawaii, a successful back-to-back weekend that culminated in Ilima-Lei defending her title in front of a sold-out arena just minutes from where she grew up.

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award-winner Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC’s popular and expanded “Summer Fun & Games.” Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the “survey said” are the following:

Team MMA; playing for Andy Vargas Foundation

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – inaugural and current Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ryan Bader – current Bellator Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Tyron Woodley – MMA fighter Chuck Liddell – MMA Fighter Randy Couture – MMA Fighter

Team Nikki and Brie Bella – stars of Total Bellas; playing for The V Foundation/Connor’s Cure

Lauren Jennifer Garcia – cousin JJ Garcia – brother Kathy Laurinaitis – mom

Celebrity Family Feud is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.