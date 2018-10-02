Billerica Native Ortolani To Compete On Thanksgiving Eve

Windham, NH (September 25, 2018) – Boston Boxing Promotions has announced another fight for Thanksgiving Eve, November 21, 2018 at The Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire as Billerica, Massachusetts’ native John Ortolani will take on Schuylerville, New York’s Ian Beatease in a four-round junior middleweight fight.

Ortolani and Beatease are both accomplished combat sports athletes. Ortolani is a former title challenger for regional championships in Mixed Martial Arts and Beatease is a former MMA regional amateur champion. Ortolani is also a former professional lacrosse player playing for both the Boston Cannons and Boston Breakers. He is a graduate of Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

“I am really excited to be able to step into the ring again in front of a New England crowd,” said John Ortolani, who currently lives and trains in Florida.

“My opponent has a lot of combat sports experience, and I’m looking forward to testing my skills and showcasing my improvements. This will be an exciting matchup for sure. Get your tickets early!”

Beatease, from New York state, is an honorary New Englander as he trains in Vermont. He is teammates with Andre Belcarris who will also fight on the show against North Andover’s Tommy O’Connell on the same night.

“A fight is a fight,” said a confident Beatease. “I predict action for as long as it lasts and am prepared to go four hard rounds if need be.”

Tickets for the November 21, 2018 Thanksgiving Eve Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.