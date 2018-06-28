Blair Cobbs Gearing Up For La Fight Club Bout

LAS VEGAS, NV (June 25, 2018) – Undefeated prospect, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (7-0-1, 5 KOs), who is managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannley and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, is gearing up for his second fight of 2018, when he faces Jhon Sanchez Leon (3-1-1, 2 KOs) at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, CA, on the July 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB. The 4-round bout will be off TV.

Cobbs, who hails from Philadelphia but now trains in Las Vegas with former two-time world champion, Bones Adams, is excited to be making his return to the ring.

“Training camp is going great and I’m healthy,” said Blair Cobbs. “I’ll be ready and willing to let my hands go when I step in the on July 6th in LA.”

Blair will be making the move up to welterweight, where he will be campaigning moving forward in his career. At 6’0, Cobbs was struggling to make weight at 140 lbs. With the move, Cobbs feels he’ll be at his optimum weight class.

“I feel a lot stronger now that I’ve moved up in weight,” said Blair Cobbs. “Fans can expect me to be a lot more explosive and electrifying. I need to make a statement in this fight to let the entire welterweight division know that I have arrived.”

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB start at the fan-friendly price of $25 and are available for purchase now at http://www.goldenboytickets.com/ and the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page. For more information visit www.goldenboypromotions.com, www.thebelasco.com and www.estrellatv.com.