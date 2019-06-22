Blair Cobbs Remains Undefeated

LAS VEGAS, NV (June 22, 2019) – Last night at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, CA, charismatic welterweight prospect, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (11-0-1, 7 KOs), scored an impressive sixth round KO against once-beaten foe, Robert Redmon Jr. (7-2-2, 6 KOs). Redmon’s corner threw in the towel midway through round six.

Photo: by Marlene Marquez

Cobbs, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, got off to a good start dominating the first three rounds. In round two, Cobb’s floored Redmon with a right hook to the head in a heated exchange. Redmon survived and followed with a solid round four but got hurt again in round five by a staggering left hook by Cobbs. In round six, Redmon’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel at the 1:52 mark of the round. Redmon’s eye was severely swollen.

“Tonight, I showed a lot of patience and maturity by staying in control when I had Redmon hurt in two,” said Blair Cobbs. “I took my time, broke him down, and got him out of there in round six. I know I have the talent to beat anyone in the world at 147 pounds. I’m 29-years old and there is no time to wait, I want all the top contenders in the welterweight division.’

“With another dominating performance, Blair Cobbs once again showed why he should be mentioned amongst the top welterweight prospects in the world,” stated manager Greg Hannnely. “I want to keep Cobbs busy with step up fights and march him up the rankings. A world title shot is right around the corner.”

Cobbs vs. Redmon aired live on DAZN and is available On Demand.