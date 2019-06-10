Boubacar Sylla remains undefeated

NEW YORK (June 8, 2019) –Split-T Management’s Boubacar Sylla remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision in a welterweight bout over gritty Marquis Hawthorne on Friday night at The Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Sylla boxed well, and scored by working behind an accurate jab. Sylla used his almost 6’1″ frame to his advantage to keep Hawthorne at the end of his work, before mixing it up on the inside. Hawthorne, who had defeated four undefeated foes, put up a good effort, but in the end, it was the technically sound Sylla that came home with the victory by scores of 58-56 twice and 59-55.

Sylla of Cincinnati, Ohio who is now trained by world championship trainer Brian McIntyre, continues to stay unblemished at 10-0.

The 24 year-old Sylla is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.