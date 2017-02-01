Boxing Comes Out The Box Swinging Early In 2017

By Blackbull

(IB-February 1, 2017) – If what boxing fans saw this past weekend is an indication of what to expect this year, then we can finally put an end to the nonsenses of old and obsolete boxers trying to stay in the limelight.

Leo Santa Cruz battling Carl Frampton and Mikey Garcia challenging undefeated and world champion Dejan Zlaticanin Saturday night were proof that it is foolish and unwarranted to pursue senseless and so called boxing matches such as Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor and a rapper delight in the ring.

While many may think I’m trashing Mayweather, McGregor, Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, I’m not. These guys, with the exception of Mayweather, are icons in their own craft outside boxing and should stick to their professions. Mayweather retired from boxing and really should stay retired unless he plans on boxing a bona fide pugilist.

It’s time the Floyd Mayweather’s, Bernard Hopkins’ and Manny Pacquiao’s stop with the gobbledygook and move on with their lives outside the ring.

Boxing fans are a fastidious group and hold themselves to capricious standards, unfortunately they have no control in what major networks provide in viewership. However, the emergence of Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions which focus on free (Non-Pay-Per-View) televised boxing events have made big strides in broadcast boxing. Couple this together with high definition streaming outlets such as Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Roku and other cord cutting concepts, the availability to free boxing is ready to make its way into your home.

Showtime and HBO will be forced to loosen their grips on the boxing public as boxing becomes readily available through other outlets. New blood, great boxers are out there, it’s their unavailability to get exposure due to the stronghold Top Rank, Golden Boy, HBO and Showtime have in place that hamper chances at stardom and fame. Look for Showtime and HBO to engage and expand working relationships with Haymon and other promoters.

Here’s what Showtime has on tap for the near future: Adrien Broner Vs Adrian Granados on February 18, promoted by Premier Boxing Champions; Danny Garcia Vs Keith Thurman on March 4th. The championship contest will also be broadcast on CBS TV and promoted by Premier Boxing Champions. HBO has only one free boxing broadcast scheduled for the near future and 3 PPV’s on tap. March 11 on HBO Boxing after dark, David Lemieux Vs Curtis Stevens, PPV events include Miguel Cotto Vs James Kirkland, February 25; Gennady Golovkin Vs Danny Jacobs, March 18 and Saul Alvarez Vs Julio Chavez Jr., May 6.

PBC’s free TV schedule includes: Sammy Vasquez Jr. taking on former world champion Luis Collazo, February 2 on FS1; Robert Easter Jr. puts his 135-pound world title on the line against Luis Cruz, February 10 on Bounce TV; Miguel Flores takes on rugged veteran Dat Nguyen on February 21 on FS1; Deontay Wilder defends his world title against unbeaten contender Gerald Washington on February 25 on FOX.

Boxing fans can stop the strong arm by supporting free broadcast events, let’s make 2017 a great year for boxing!