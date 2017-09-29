Boxing contests to see this weekend!

DENVER (September 29, 2017) – Most local, including many major boxing events are very predictable when analyzing the contests being matched. The winner is obvious in most cases, however, this weekend’s events have paired talent and skill that no one can oppugn.

Fights being contested we feel are 50/50 and can go either way and too close to call:

Tonight Steve Mestas and Airtight Boxing, bring you ‘Ready to Rumble’ and the “Too close to call matchup of the night will be super bantamweights, Arturo Melo (4-1) against Mario Sierra (2-0-1). Both fighters pack plenty of talent, skill and the will to win and by fighting each other this early in their young professional boxing careers is a testament to how serious they are in reaching their goals in the sport.

Keys to victory:

For Melo, his jab will have to be active and compliment his aggressive style of fighting. Melo will have to turn the action into an in-close multi-punch affair. Using a jab to engage in close ‘toe-to-toe’ action will be in his favor.

For Sierra, His counter punching has to be on point should Melo try and bulldog his way in. Sierra also will have to beat Melo to the punch and be first with initial exchanges, success with these actions will keep Melo off balance resulting into sloppy punching.This fight is too close to call.

‘Ready to Rumble’ happens tonight at the Imperium Event Center, 3051 W. 74th Avenue, Westminister, CO. Doors open at 6PM, for tickets and information, call 720.298.1954

Tomorrow at the Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway, Denver, CO, SCL presents ‘Pound4Pound’. At this event, I have two contests where I cannot pick a clear winner.

Starting with the main event where you have local lightweight prospect Jose Arellano (3-0) Vs Ruben Tellez (2-1) coming in from Texas via Chihuahua, Mexico. Arellano has opened the eyes of local boxing fans with an impressive start to his professional boxing career. Arellano has walked through his previous three opponents having some calling him a future world champion. This contest will be a telling story for Arellano, should he be able to ‘walk’ though Tellez, then the whispers will quickly become lurid.

To say Arellano has picked it up a notch would be an understatement, Tellez comes with a highly decorated amateur resume and has Mexican boxing fans following his professional career very closely. As an amateur Tellez represented Mexico well, winning multi national titles and medals in the Mexican Olympic Nationals http://pausa.mx/2017/09/28/debutara-chihuahuense-en-el-boxeo-profesional-estadounidense/ …Too close to call

In super lightweight action, Jonny Jarabek (5-1) and Antonio Flores (3-0) mix it up for a scheduled 6 rounds. Jarabek who is well known to the boxing community at-large due to an outstanding amateur career. Jarabek for all practical purposes should be undefeated as his sole loss was due to a cut, where the referee stopped the fight and awarded local (Nebraska) boxer Guy Smith the victory. Advantages against Flores will be Jarabek’s mobility and boxing skills. Flores on the other hand will have an advantage in power coming into this fight. His aggressive style of fighting will keep the door open for him being able to land damaging shots. …Too close to call

SCL’s ‘Pound4Pound’ is an early start event, doors open at noon with action beginning at 1PM. For fight information visit www.spartacombatleague.com