Boyington title defense highlights CES MMA 56

HARTFORD, Conn. (Wednesday, May 15th) — After making history in March, CES MMA continues its Connecticut takeover with CES MMA 56, scheduled for Friday, May 31st, 2019 at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Two months ago, the east coast’s leading mixed martial promotion set a new precedent with the first sanctioned professional MMA event in the state of Connecticut. Now CES MMA returns to Connecticut two weeks from Friday with another loaded fight card featuring a world-title defense, long-awaited pro debuts and the return of several fan-favorites.

Kicking off its week-long media tour, CES MMA will host a press conference to announce the full fight card next Wednesday on May 22nd from 1 to 3 p.m. ET at the Connecticut Convention Center. This event is open to the public.

CES MMA 56 is available on UFC Fight Pass video on demand with Michael Parente handling play-by-play alongside color commentator and longtime UFC vet “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Showtime is 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the event are priced at $35.00, $50.00, $125.00 and $150.00 (VIP) and are available for purchase online at www.cesmma.com or www.ctconventions.com or by phone at 401-724-2253. All fights and fighters subject to change.

CES MMA 56 features the return of Connecticut’s Dan Dubuque (8-2, 2 KOs), a Waterbury native who highlighted CES MMA 55 with an electrifying win over Antonio Castillo, this time fighting for a world title when he battles reigning CES MMA Featherweight World Champion Bruce Boyington (16-11, 8 KOs) in a five-round bout, Boyington’s first defense of the title.

The 40-year-old Boyington hasn’t fought since last summer when he won the then vacant title at CES MMA 51, submitting UFC vet Sean Soriano in the main event, but he’s won his last two and seven of 10 overall. Dubuque’s win over Castillo was his fourth in a row and fifth in his last six fights dating back to 2016.

Making his Connecticut debut, Oyster Bay, N.Y., welterweight John Gotti III (3-0, 3 KOs) returns to CES MMA for the third time, battling David Espino (3-2, 2 KOs) of Quincy, Mass., in a three-round bout, and Springfield, Mass., lightweight Nick Newell (14-2, 2 KOs) of Springfield, Mass., makes his promotional debut against an opponent to be determined, also in a three-round bout.

Born with congenital amputation of his left arm, Newell has amassed a loyal fan base in New England fighting for various promotions, including World Series of Fighting, Legacy Fighting Alliance and the UFC, most notably on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

The main card features three more Connecticut natives — female featherweight Jessy Miele (7-3, 2 KOs) and welterweight Jesse Kosakowski (3-0) of Waterbury and Hartford heavyweight Parker Porter (6-5, 2 KOs).

Miele battles Spokane, Wash., native Elizabeth Phillips (7-6, 2 KOs) in her third appearance with CES MMA while Kosakowski searches for his fourth win in as many fights in a three-round showdown with hard-hitting Ryan Jett (4-4, 3 KOs) of Charlotte, N.C. Porter goes toe-to-toe with Colorado Springs heavyweight Kevin Sears Jr. (8-5, 3 KOs), who makes his second appearance with CES MMA.

The preliminary card features two pro debut fighters facing another in the bantamweight division as Jornell Lugo of Miami battles Joshua Oxendine of Pembroke, N.C., plus the return of Syosset, N.Y., welterweight Hugh McKenna (1-4), making his first appearance with the promotion since CES MMA 53 against an opponent to be determined.

Also on the CES MMA 56 prelim card, popular New Haven, Conn., atomweight Marisa Messer-Belenchia (2-0) faces pro debut Stephanie Hernandez of Boise, Idaho and Springfield, Mass., bantamweight Will Smith (1-0, 1 KO) battles pro debut Ashiek Ajim of Long Island.