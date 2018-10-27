Branden Pizarro, Gadwyn Rosa, Christian Tapia, Benny Sinakin To Compete In Off-TV Action

PHILADELPHIA — October 26, 2018 — A bevy of prospects will be on display as part of the non-televised undercard of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, November 16 at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Highly-touted junior welterweight Branden Pizarro will see action in an eight-round bout as he takes on Jerome Rodriguez.

The 19-year-old Pizarro, of Philadelphia, is a two-year professional with a record of 12-1 with six knockouts. One of the top amateurs in the country before turning professional, Pizarro has a knockout win over Abdiel Padilla. In his last bout, Pizarro stopped 30-fight veteran Justin Johnson in two rounds on October 6 at The 2300 Arena.

Rodriguez, of Allentown, Penn., has a record of 7-10-3 with two knockouts. The 32 year-old has big wins over Tre’Sean Wiggins (3-0) and world-ranked Avery Sparrow (4-0). Rodriguez, who has fought 10 undefeated opponents, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jeremy Cuevas on October 6 at The 2300 Arena.

In a six-round bout, Gadwyn Rosa (8-0, 7 KOs) of Ocala, Fla., will take on an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout.

In four-round non-televised bouts:

Kieran Hooks (3-1-1, 1 KO), of Philadelphia, takes on Gledwin Ortiz (5-2-1, 4 KOs) of Bronx, N.Y. in a super welterweight bout;

Christian Tapia (6-0, 5 KOs), of Coamao, PR, will take on an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout.

Benny Sinakin (1-0), of Philadelphia, takes on an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight bout.

Angel Pizarro (4-0, 3 KOs), of Philadelphia, will take on an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight bout.

Former top-amateur standout, David Stevens, of Reading, Penn, will make his pro debut in a cruiserweight bout.

In the previously announced main event, highly touted unbeaten welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis will square off against 11-year professional Raymond Serrano in a Philadelphia vs. Philadelphia 10-round bout in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation live on SHOWTIME® at 9:35 p.m. ET/PT from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the co-feature, a pair of ShoBox veterans meet when Chicago’s Kenneth Sims Jr. (13-1-1, 4 KOs) takes on Philadelphia’s Samuel Teah of Hard Hitting Promotions (14-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout. Also on the card, undefeated Ukrainian Arnold Khegai (13-0-1, 9 KOs) faces New Jersey’s Jorge Diaz (19-5-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight bout.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by Victory Promotions in association with Hard Hitting Promotions are priced $50, $75 and $125 and can be purchased at 2300arena.com and hardhittingpromotions.com.