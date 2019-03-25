Branden Pizarro To Take On Tre’sean Wiggins

PHILADELPHIA (MARCH 22, 2019)–An intriguing junior welterweight contest between Branden Pizarro and Tre’Sean Wiggins will be the co-feature bout of a huge night of boxing on Friday night, April 26th as part of the 2nd installment of the Met Philadelphia Boxing series.

Two titles will be on the line as Branden Pizarro will defend his NBA Intercontinental title, while Wiggins will defend his newly-won Pennsylvania State Title.

The show, which will be headlined by undefeated welterweight Malik Hawkins is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions along with Live Nation.

Pizarro of Philadelphia has a record of 14-1 with seven knockouts. The 19 year-old, is a three-year professional, and is riding a six fight winning streak. Pizarro win the NBA Intercontinental title on November 16, 2018 with a unanimous decision over Jerome Rodriguez. Pizarro is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Zack Ramsey on February 23rd at The Met.

Wiggins of Newbergh, New York has a record of 11-4-1 with six knockouts. The 28 year-old Wiggins is a nine-year professional, and is not afraid to take on top competition.

Wiggins has a 1st round knockout of former world champion Jason Sosa. Wiggins has a win over Naim Nelson. In his last bout, Wiggins won the Pennsylvania State title with an eight-round unanimous decision over Samuel Teah (15-2) on February 23rd at The MET.

THE FULL CARD WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY.

TICKETS are $100, $75, $50 & $25 and can be purchased at TheMetPhilly.com or Please call 1-800-745-3000 to order your tickets by phone.