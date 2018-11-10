Brandon Adams dominates Shane Mosley Jr.

PHILADELPHIA, PENN.(November 9, 2018)-Brandon Adams was dominant in pounding Shane Mosley Jr. over 10-rounds to win a wide unanimous decision and claim The Contender championship at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

In round two, Adams landed some solid shots with both hands on the inside. Adams continued to land the quick accurate punches through the first half of the fight. Adams in-and-out punching had Mosley thinking more than punching.

In round six, Adams started to pick up the tempo, and landed a series of power punches with both hands. Adams featured several hard rights and ripping uppercuts. In round seven, Adams continued to land flush punches and hurt Mosley with each connect. Mosley was cut over his left eye in the 7th frame. Adams continued his dominance down the stretch and won by scores of 100-90 twice and 99-91.

“My camp, everybody helped me. They pushed me. All of the combatants were tough. They pushed me, and they helped me reach new heights.,” said Adams in the ring after the fight.

“It was a dominant win for Brandon. He put on a terrific performance, and he proved that he is one of the top middleweights in the world. There will be plenty of big fights on the horizon for Brandon,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

With the win Adams (21-2, 13 KOs) is guaranteed a top-10 ranking by the WBA.

The Contender was seen Live on EPIX ®.