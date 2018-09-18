Brandon Robinson stops Ernest Amuzu

Philadelphia, PA (September 17, 2018) -Surging super middleweight Brandon Robinson won his 11th straight bout as he took out Ernest Amuzu in round three of their scheduled eight-round bout that headlined a nine-bout card this past Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The spectacular show was promoted by King’s Promoted and was streamed live all over the world on Facebook Fight Night Live. -Note–The show can be viewed by clicking here.

Robinson of Upper Darby, PA bided his time until in round three, when he landed a nice body shot that drove Amuzu into the corner. That set up a furious flurry by Robinson. Robinson rocked Amuzu several times until he was defenseless, and the bout was stopped at 2:04.

Robinson is now 11-1 with eight stoppages. Amuzu of Prichard, Alabama is 24-4.

“It was a good fight. Ernest Amuzu came to fight, and he was a worthy opponent. We work hard in the gym and the reward is even better,” said Robinson. “The finish came from a jab, and then I touched the body a couple of times. We started to wear him out, and that was that. A knockout is always great. I want to fight Derrick Webster for the number-five spot in the IBF. It is nothing personal just business. I know that I can beat him.”

In the exciting co-feature, Terrel Williams registered three knockdowns en-route to a ten-round unanimous decision over David Grayton in a welterweight contest.

Williams scored a knockdown in round one from a perfectly placed right hand. A round later, it was another straight right that put the southpaw Grayton the canvas. Garyton began to mount a comeback in the middle rounds as he tried to will himself back into the fight.

In round six, Williams gained back the momentum as yet another right hand sent Grayton down. That knockdown seemed to actually fuel Grayton as he did his best work over the next few rounds. Williams came back to have a good round ten and came home home with the victory by scores of 98-90, 98-89 and 97-92.

Williams of Los Angeles, California is now 17-0. Grayton of Washington. D.C. is 15-3-1.

Three-time Olympian, Anvar Yunusov was impressive as he dropped Angel Monreal twice in round one, and got the stoppage win at 2:39 of that opening frame,

Yunusov scored both of those knockdowns with hard left hands, with the finishing blow being a left that sent Monreal plummeting to the deck.

Yunusov of Tajikistan who now resides in Philadelphia is 5-0 with two knockouts. Monreal of Monterrey, Mexico is 10-11-1.

Alejandro Jimenez won a four-round unanimous decision over Jerrod Miner in a bantamweight bout.

Jimenez of New Hope, PA won by scores of 40-36 on all cards, and is now 3-0. Miner of Philadelphia is 1-2-1.

Keeshawn Williams won a four-round unanimous decision over Farhad Fatulla in a welterweight contest.

Williams was the quicker and more skilled fighter, who flashed a piston jab that cut the left eye of Fatulla. Williams won by 40-36 scores on all cards.

Williams of Washington, D.C. is 3-0-1. Fatulla of Salt Lake City, Utah is 1-2.

Daiyann Butt remained undefeated by winning a four-round unanimous decision over Anthony Smith in a junior welterweight fight.

Butt of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36 on all cards, and is now 2-0. Smith of Fresno, California is 1-3.

Yueri Andujar made an impressive pro debut by taking out previously undefeated Crystian Peguero in the 3rd round of their scheduled four-round featherweight bout.

Andujar used his height to land wicked combinations that hurt Peguero throughout the contest.

The fight culminated in round three when Andujar landed a booming uppercut that rocked Peguero. With Peguero hurt, Andujar landed three more crushing shots, and the bout was stopped at 2:06.

Andujar of Reading, PA is 1-0 with one knockout. Peguero of Philadelphia is 2-1.

James Bernadin made a successful pro debut with a 3rd round stoppage over Christopher Burgos in a super featherweight battle.

In round two, Burgos began to bleed under his left eye. In round three, Bernadin landed a right-left combination that was followed by a booming right to the head that dropped Burgos. Burgos got to his feet, but wobbled and the fight was stopped at 2:19.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 1-0 with one knockout. Burgos of Philadelphia is 1-3-1.

Shyngyskhan Tazhibay remained perfect by winning a four-round unanimous decision over Justin Johnson in a welterweight bout.

Tazhibay of Washington, D.C. won by scores of 40-36 and 39-37 twice, and is now 7-0. Johnson of Pittsburgh, took the fight on one day notice is 6-18-6.