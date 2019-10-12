Brandon Robinson takes on Martez McGregor

Naim Nelson and Damon Allen Jr. to see action in Separate Bouts plus undefeated Avril Mathie, Rasheen Brown and Ryan Umberger in action

Philadelphia, PA (October 11, 2019)– A big night of action is planned for Friday night, October 25th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The nine-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

The main event will see super middleweight Brandon Robinson (13-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA battling Martez McGregor (8-2, 6 KOs) of Maywood, Illinois.

Two Philly-Favorites will see action in separate six-round junior welterweight bouts as Naim Nelson (13-4, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Roy McGill (6-3,3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Damon Allen Jr. (15-1-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Danny Flores (15-17-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico City.

Also in six-round bouts will be Shinard Bunch (3-1, 3 KOs) of Trenton, NJ taking on Vincent Floyd (4-8-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia in a welterweight contest.

Rasheen Brown (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia looks to stay undefeated against an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Avril Mathie (3-0, 2 KOs) of Miami fights 24-fight veteran Karen Dulin of North Kingston, Rhode Island in a bantamweight attraction.

James Martin (4-1) of Philadelphia squares off with Juan Rodriguez (8-15-1, 6 KOs) of Haymarket, VA in a welterweight fight.

Nicoy Clarke (2-4) of Jersey City, NJ tangles with Angel Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a cruiserweight battle.

Ryan Umberger (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Leon DeShields (0-6) of Camden, NJ in a junior middleweight clash

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com

