Brandon Robinson takes on Martez McGregor

Naim Nelson and Damon Allen Jr. to appear in separate bouts; Undefeated fighters Avril Mathie, Ryan Umberger & Rasheen Brown in action

Philadelphia, PA (September 26, 2019)–Brandon Robinson returns to main event status as he takes on tough Martez McGregor in the eight-round main event on Friday night, October 25th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





The show kicks off a monster weekend for King’s Promotions.

Robinson of Philadelphia has a record of 13-2 with nine knockouts.

The 31 year-old Robinson is a three-year professional who has wins over Brandon Clark (2-0), Ernest Amuzu (25-3) and is coming off a win over Devaun Lee on May 10th at The 2300 Arena.

McGregor of Maywood, Illinois has a record of 8-2 with six knockouts.

Highlighted in McGregor’s resume was a win over previously undefeated Luis Jimenez (3-0). McGregor is coming off a tough battle with undefeated Cem Kilic on June 15th, for which McGregor was stopped by the undefeated prospect in the eighth and final round.

In six-round bouts:

Damon Allen Jr. (15-5-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.

Nain Nelson (13-4, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Roy McGill (6-3, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a junior welterweight contest.

Avril Mathie (3-0, 2 KOs) of Miami takes on 24 fight veteran Karen Dulin of North Kingstown, Rhode Island in a bantamweight fight.

In four-round fights:

James Martin (4-1) of Philadelphia takes on Juan Rodriguez (8-15-1, 6 KOs) of Haymarket, VA in a welterweight tussle.

Nicoy Clarke (2-4) of Jersey City, NJ fights Angel Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a cruiserweight bout.

Ryan Umberger (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a middleweight fight.

Rasheen Brown (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight bout.

