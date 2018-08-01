Brandon Robinson takes on Taneal Goyco

Philadelphia, PA (July 31, 2018) – Rising super middleweight prospect, Brandon ” B ROB” Robinson will headline a special night of boxing when he takes on the battle-tested and upset minded Taneal Goyco in the eight-round main event on Friday, September 14th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The eight-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Robinson of Philadelphia has a record of 10-1 with seven knockouts.

The 30 year-old Robinson has won 10 straight fights, and has quickly established himself as one of the top super middleweight prospects in the country. The 2 year-pro is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision over Oscar Riojas on April 6th at the 2300 Arena,

Goyco of Philadelphia has a record of 9-11-1 with four knockouts.

The 37 year-old Goyco is a 12-year veteran, who has sprung multiple upsets in his career.

He has wins over highly regarded Jerry Odom (14-2-1); Devin Butcher (5-0); Dennis Hasson (16-1); Jeremy Trussell (8-0); Frankie Filippone (14-2-1) and Dennis Morris (1-0).

In his last bout, Goyco lost a decision to undefeated prospect Ronald Ellis on March 30th in Philadelphia.

In the co-feature undefeated super feather Anvar Yunusov will take on Angel Monreal in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Anvvar Yunusov

Yunusov is a three-time Olympian from his native Tajikstan, competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.

As a a professional, Yunusov is 3-0 with wins over Justin Savi (30-12-2) and Deo Kizito (3-1).

Monreal of Monterrey, Mexico has a record of 10-10-1 with 3 knockouts.

Monreal, 30, is a nine-year pro and has a career best win over Daniel Reta (4-1).

In his last bout, Monreal lost to Jabar Zayani on August 18, 2017 in Studio City, California.

Also in an eight-round bout, Raeese Aleem (11-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas returns to the scene of his best victory to date, when he takes on Alcides Santiago in a super bantamweight bout.

Raeese Aleem

Aleem defeated previously undefeated Marcus Bates on April 6th at the 2300 Arena.

Santiago of Arecibo, Puerto Rico has a record of 6-2 with five knockouts.

Like Aleem, Santiago is coming off a win over an undefeated foe. Santiago stopped Bryan Chevallier in two rounds on June 17, 2017 in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

In four-round bouts:

Shamsuddeen Justice (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Anthony Smith (1-2, 1 KO) of Fresno, California in a junior welterweight bout.

Jerrod Miner (1-1-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Alejandro Jimenez (2-0, 1 KO) of New Hope, PA in a bantamweight bout.

Crystian Peguero (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight contest.

Bhieem Billups of Philadelphia will make his pro debut over Kenny Hill (0-1) of Moorehead City, North Carolina in a welterweight bout.

Christopher Burgos (0-2-1) of Philadelphia fights Robert Ramos (1-5-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA in a super featherweight scrap.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50