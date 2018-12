Brandon Robinson vs Kalvin Henderson heated weigh in [Video]

Philadelphia, PA (December 6, 2018) — Weights for Friday night’s King’s Promotions fight card at The 2300 Arena.

Brandon Robinson 168.1 – Kalvin Henderson 166.4

Paul Koon 237.4 – Cade Rodriguez 293.9

Romuel Cruz 122 – Hugo Rodriguez 120.9

Isaiah Wise 155.9 – Andy Gonzales 151.6

James Brenadin 139.5 – Sheldon Deverteuil 137.1

Travis Toledo 173.3 – Ronnie Lawrence 174.4

Promoter: King’s Promotions

1st Bell: 7 PM on King’s Boxing Facebook Page

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50