Bruno Tarimo enters IBF top 15, eyes winner of Farmer Diaz

(January 13, 2020) – Underdogs are always great stories in boxing. Underdog stories such as Mickey Ward in his fights with Arturo Gatti really bring out the romantic side of boxing. It is the side we all fell in love within our initial years of being boxing fans. Andy Ruiz Jr’s victory over Anthony Joshua in 2019 at Madison Square Garden is an example of one of those nights that live with fight fans forever, and ones that get new fight fans hooked on boxing.

Tanzanian based Australian Bruno Tarimo is an example of one of these romantic stories. A fighter from a part of the world where people rarely leave and never get the opportunities to become great. Tarimo has worked hard against the odds, and come back from defeat to become a champion.

Tarimo, who is guided by Australian boxing supremo Tony Tolj, had arguably one of the best 2019’s for an Australian fighter. His year began with a victory over Australian Olympian Joel Brunker, with Brunker retiring in the aftermath of the IBF Australasian super featherweight fight.

Tarimo then went on the road, challenging for the IBF International title in Serbia, and against all odds emerging with a well-deserved points victory. His year concluded with a victory over highly-rated Nathanial May in Sydney last December.

Tarimo opened up about his 2019, “Firstly, I have to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving me all the opportunities to become a champion, and I am glad that he gave me the strength to emerge victoriously in my last three fights.

“I have worked very hard with my trainers Tony Nobbs , Benji Dimitrioski, Craig Wilson and Angelo Hyder and my training partners Billel Dib and the Moloney brothers who have pushed me so hard and I have improved so much working with them.

“I finally have to thank my manager Tony Tolj for getting me the fights. He has worked so hard for me and I am very grateful to him for helping me become a champion and now I want to get the big fights in 2020. I can fight anywhere between 122-130 pounds. I am ready and waiting.”

Tarimo has now entered the IBF world ratings at super featherweight, a division that sees Tevin Farmer clash with Jojo Diaz in Miami this January, and the Australian based Tarimo discussed possible clashes in 2020.

The IBF #14 stated, “I want to fight for a world title in 2020 and I believe I can win a world title. I’d like to fight the winner of Farmer and Diaz and I would put on a very exciting fight for the fans that would definitely make people want to watch more of me all over the world.

“I can go down as low as 122 so if any of the champions at featherweight and super bantamweight wanted to fight me I would do. I will travel anywhere to fight anybody I have shown that, but I believe I will push any of the world champions at super bantam, feather and super featherweight and I believe I will be a world champion in the future.”