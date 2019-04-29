April 29, 2018 – Bruno Vifuavilli reflects on Joel Brunker victory, eyes Luke Jackson and names at both Featherweight and Super Featherweight

The new IBF Pan-Pacific Super Featherweight Champion “The Master of Disaster” Bruno Vifuavilli is eyeing up another big challenge after successfully dispatching of Australian standout Joel Brunker via a unanimous decision victory in his last outing.

Vifuavilli, who shares a training base with some of Australia’s most prominent rising stars in brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney as well as a former opponent and rising Super Featherweight Billel Dib, opened up about his victory against the highly rated Brunker.

The Tanzanian native said, “Winning this title was a dream come true for me, but let me know it is just the start of a special journey.

“Joel Brunker is a world class fighter, and I believe I have proved that I am on that level now, as I felt I dominated the fight. I boxed when I wanted to box and had a war when I wanted to have a war. Joel is a great man, and I want to thank him for the opportunity.”

Vifuavilli has now established himself in the world top 20 at Super Featherweight, a division that is lighting the world boxing scene up currently with great fights such as Tevin Farmer vs Jono Carroll in our rearview mirror and possibilities of Farmer clashing with the excellent Floyd Mayweather endorsed standout Gervonta Davis. Bruno discussed what he wants going forward.

He said, “I am 23-years-old and fearless. I will fight anyone at Featherweight or Super Featherweight. I want someone to come and try to take my title from me. If they see me as an easy way to break into the world rankings come and try, I will beat them and keep improving my rating.

“I want to fight Luke Jackson if that fight was available. I was offered that fight and our team accepted but it did not happen. It is a real fight and he is a great fighter and I am sure we would put on a great fight that the fans would very much enjoy.”

Bruno’s manager Tony Tolj opened up on his charges Vifualivi options now going forward and reflects on his excellent performance.

Tolj said, “I thought Bruno was exceptional against Brunker. It was a dominant but excellent win against a top fighter in Joel Brunker. My friend Cicillio Flores from Oxnard says iron sharpens iron. Bruno spars with the likes of the Moloney twins, Billel Dib and Furkan Demirkaya and this work is what has upped his level and it showed against Joel.”

Tolj continued, outlining his plans for Vifualivi going forward, “Bruno is in his early twenties and after that performance. We want to fight the best and if anybody who is rated above us in the ratings wants the fight, we will take it with open arms.”