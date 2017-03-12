Brunson wins split decision over Quarles

Philadelphia, PA. (March 11, 2017) – Tyrone Brunson won a 8-round split decision over Bandon Quarles in the main event of a 8-bout card in front of a packed house at the SugarHouse Casino.

The show was promoted by King’s Promotions.

It was a action filled fight that saw both guys be the aggressor at different stages of the fight. Brunson showed a more versatile side of him, that many boxing fans haven;t seen in years from him. One which differed from the prodigious knockout puncher that Brunson was known for when he knocked out the 1st 19 fighters he faced in the 1st round.

This Brunson used his legs to set up punches off of the jab, which he also landed several times with power behind that stick. Quarles was very game as he had his moments and landed hard shots that kept Brunson honest. Brunson landed more and harder, and he came out with the victory by scores of 78-74 and 77-75. Quarles took a card at 77-75.

Brunson of Philadelphia is now 24-6-2. Quarles of Alexandria, Virginia is 18-4-1.

A late point deduction cost David Gonzales a split decision as he dropped the six-round bout to Juan Rodriguez in a junior welterweight bout

It was a tough grind-it-out fight until Gonzales was deducted a point in the 30 seconds for holding for holding.

Rodriguez of Haymarket, Virginia won two cards 58-55 and 57-56, while Gonzales of Philadelphia took a card 57-56.

Rodriguez is 7-6-1. Gonzales is 8-2-2.

Carlos Roasrio got off the floor but scored a 3rd round stoppage over Lance Williams in a scheduled 6-round lightweight bout.

Rosario scored a knockdown in round two from a right hand. Seconds later, it was Williams who floored Rosario with a hard right in the corner. In round three, Rosario decked Williams with a hard left hook. Williams got to his feet, but referee Steve Smoger stopped the bout at 46 seconds of round three.

Rosario of Pennsauken, NJ is 7-1 with 4 knockouts. Williams of Muscatine, IA is 7-8.

Victor Vazquez scored a 1st round stoppage over Mike Fowler in a scheduled 6-round super lightweight bout.

Vazquez was all over Fowler and dropped him with a left in the corner. Fowler could not beat the 10-count at 1:38.

Vazquez of Yonkers, NY is 7-2 with 3 knockouts. Fowler of Milwaukee, WI is 5-7.

Sam Oropeza made an emphatic pro debut as he needed just 35 seconds to destroy fellow pro debuter Joe Parkinson in their cruiserweight bout.

Oropeza landed a left that dropped Parkinson. The back of Parkinson’s head crashed on the canvas, and he was knocked out cold for several moments before ringside physicians were able to to get him to his feet.

Brandon Robinson won a 4-round unanimous decision over Lamont McLaughlin in a light heavyweight bout.

Robinson dropped McLaughlin in round three and cruised home to a victory by 40-35 cards.

Robinson of Philadelphia is 2-1. McLaughlin of Philadelphia was making his pro debut.

Vincent Floyd stopped Blaine Donkor in round two of their scheduled 4-round welterweight bout.

Floyd landed a hard flurry that forced referee Steve Smoger to stop the bout at 1:48.

Floyd of Philadelphia is now 2-2-1 with one knockout. Donkor of Washington, D.C. was making his pro debut.

Edward Ortiz and Sharif Jones battled to a 4-round spirited draw in a super middleweight bout.

Ortiz of San Antonio, TX is 3-0-2. Jones of Philadelphia is 0-1-1.