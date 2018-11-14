Cabrera-Mioletti and Scott face off at Battle at the Boat 118

TACOMA, Wash. (November 13, 2018) – Undefeated super featherweights Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti and Headley Scott collide in the main event of Battle at the Boat 118 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.

The 10-round bout between 13-0 Cabrera Mioletti and 11-0 Scott headlines a six-bout card.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The 24-year-old Cabrera Mioletti, a native of Seattle who now fights out of Chicago, has already faced and defeated five undefeated boxers during the early stages of his professional career with two of those victories coming this year.

Cabrera Mioletti handed Elijah Pierce (8-0) his first career setback on June 9. That win came almost three months after the rising star knocked out previously 11-0 Ray Lampkin Jr. in the second round of their scheduled 10-round bout.

“Giovanni certainly has the ‘It factor,’” promoter Brian Halquist said. “We’ve been putting on fights at the Emerald Queen from more than two decades. We’ve had 700 or so fight’s here with numerous world champions appearing on our cards. Gio is as bright a young star as we’ve seen here and that’s saying a lot.”

Cabrera Mioletti is coming off a fourth-round win via TKO over former world title contender Carlos Padilla on Sept. 8.

“Training has been great. I’m becoming a stronger, faster and more intelligent fighter,” Cabrera Mioletti said. “The focus of all our training is to refine and improve in all aspects of our game. I don’t see any limits to how much we can improve. That is a thought, which is exciting and motivational.”

Cabrera Mioletti will face what is likely his hardest-hitting opponent in Scott, who was won 10 of his 11 fights by knockout.

The Atlanta product defeated Justin Johnson by second-round KO in his last fight on May 12. It marked the eighth time in his career Scott has ended a fight in the first two rounds.

“I don’t think Gio has faced a fighter like Headley Scott before,” Halquist said. “All this kid does is knock people out. This is a very exciting main event that should have big implications on the rankings for the winner.”

Battle at the Boat 118 will feature the VIP experience with 3rdRow Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 118 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 118 Card – Saturday, November 17th 2018

10 Round Main Event – Super Featherweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti (13-0-0, 4KOs) vs. Headley Scott (11-0-0, 10KOs)

6 Round Featured Bout

138 pounds: Jorge Linares (4-2-0) vs. Marco Cardenas (6-7-0)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

145 pounds: Niko McFarland (1-4-0) vs. Kevin Davila (2-7-2)

127 pounds: Gilbert Duran (2-0) vs. Luis Gomez (debut)

128 pounds: Juan Gomez (2-0-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (debut)

170 pounds: Roman Avetisyan (debut) vs. Juan Jackson (debut)