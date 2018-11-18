Cabrera Mioletti finishes Scott

ACOMA, Wash. (November 18, 2018) – Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti is making a habit out of handing fighters their first professional loss.

Cabrera Mioletti improved his record to a perfect 14-0 after defeating Headley Scott in the main event of Battle at the Boat 118 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.

Scott came into the 10-round super featherweight contest 11-0 with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.

It was Cabrera Mioletti, however, who landed the harder shots, leading to the TKO victory in the seventh round.

After opening a large cut above Scott’s right eye in the sixth round, Cabrera Mioletti hammered his opponent throughout the seventh, leading to Scott’s corner throwing in the towel 2 minutes, 27 seconds into the round.

Cabrera Mioletti has defeated three previously undefeated fighters in his last four fights.

In addition to Scott, Cabrera Mioletti has victories in 2018 over Elijah Pierce (8-0) and Ray Lampkin, Jr. (11-0).

In the semi-main event, Marco Cardenas looked extremely impressive defeating Jorge Linares by fourth round TKO (1:12) in a 138-pound bout.

attle at the Boat 118 was brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 118 Card

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

10 Round Main Event – Super Featherweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti d. Headley Scott, TKO (4th round, 2:27)

5 Round Bouts

138 pounds: Marco Cardenas d. Jorge Linares, TKO (4th round, 1:12)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

128 pounds: Juan Gomez d. Carlos Hernandez, split decision (39-37, 39-37, 36-40)

144 pounds: Niko McFarland d. Kevin Davila, unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)

127 pounds: Gilbert Duran d. Luis Gomez, KO (1st round, 2:48)

170 pounds: Juan Jackson d. Roman Avetisyan, unanimous decision (39-36, 39-37, 40-35)