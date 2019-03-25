Cabrera Mioletti remains undefeated, stops Dulay

TACOMA, Wash. – For two rounds Recky Dulay kept shaking his head, indicating the punches Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti was landing had no effect on him.

Turns out they did.

Cabrera Mioletti remained undefeated with a third-round TKO victory over Dulay in the main event of Battle at the Boat 120 Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Cabrera Mioletti improved his record to a spotless 16-0-0, picking up his fourth consecutive win via knockout.

The super featherweight bout was scheduled for 10 rounds, but Cabrera Mioletti’s power made sure it never saw the fourth round.

After an evenly fought first round, Cabrera Mioletti started to take control of the contest, connecting with jabs and combinations throughout the next two rounds.

Following the third round, Dulay (11-5-0, 6 KOs) remained in his corner, leading to the stoppage.

Miguel Contreras highlighted a strong undercard with a second-round TKO (2:35) victory over Keasen Freeman to improve his record to 7-0.

Niko McFarland won his fourth consecutive fight by defeating Manuel Ortega by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) in a 140-pound bout.

The undercard also saw Charon Spain defeat Andres Garcia Abarca by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37), William Parra-Smith score a win over Luis DeAlba by third-round TKO (:01) and Gerardo Esquivel beat Dylan Blakesley by first-round TKO (2:51).

Battle at the Boat 120 results

Main Events – 128 pounds (10 rounds)

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti (16-0-0, 7 KOs) d. Recky Dulay (11-5-0, 6 KOs), TKO (3rd round, 3:00)

Undercard

140 pounds – Niko McFarland d. Manuel Ortega, unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

146 pounds – Charon Spain d. Andres Garcia Abarca, unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

141 pounds – William Parra-Smith d. Luis DeAlba, TKO (3rd round, :01)

140 pounds – Miguel Contreras d. Keasen Freeman, TKO (2nd round, 2:35)

145 pounds – Gerardo Esquivel d. Dylan Blakesley, TKO (1st round, 2:51)

Battle at the Boat 120 was brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com