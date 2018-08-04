Cabrera-Mioletti to face Cardona

TACOMA, Wash. (August 3, 2018) – Undefeated junior lightweight Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti will look to continue his quest towards a top 20 world ranking when he faces Isaias Martin Cardona in the main event of Battle at the Boat 117 on Sept. 8 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

The 129-pound contest is scheduled for 10 rounds and highlights the six-bout card, which also includes an intriguing semi-main event between fan favorite Jorge Linares and Seattle’s Shae Green.

“I’ve been promoting boxing for three decades and Giovanni is without question one of the most gifted young fighters I have ever seen,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “He’s a talent, and he’s headed towards great things. This is a chance for the Pacific Northwest boxing fan to see one of the sport’s future stars in action.”

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cabrera-Mioletti has been flawless during the early stages of his career, posting a perfect 12-0 record.

Over his last four fights he has beaten three previously undefeated fights in Elijah Pierce, Ray Lampkin, Jr. and Roberto Meza. Cabrera-Mioletti’s other victory over that span was against former Global Boxing Union world lightweight champion Tyrone Harris.

In his last outing on June 9, Cabrera-Mioletti bested Pierce, who entered the fight with a spotless 8-0 record, by unanimous decision, appearing as the 97-92, 97-92, 100-90 winner on the judge’s scorecards.

This came on the heels of his victory over a then 11-0 Lampkin. In what may be his best career performance so far, Cabrera-Mioletti defeated Lampkin, who had never been on the canvas before in his career, by second-round TKO (2:46).

Cabrera-Mioletti’s other win in 2018 came on Jan. 13 when he beat Harris by unanimous decision.

“Gio is a special fighter and he’s looking to make that jump up in class and fight the best boxers in the world. This is the next step towards him doing that,” Halquist said. “This will be a great test for him. Cardona won’t back down. So it should shape up to be an excellent main event.”

Cardona brings a 24-13-0 record with 16 KOs into the fight. He last fought on May 4, losing to undefeated Pablo Vicente.

Cardona, who opened his career winning his first 16 fights with 11 coming by knockout, has fought an undefeated fighter seven out of his last 20 career fights. Included on the list is current NABF featherweight champion Manny Robles III (16-0) and World Boxing Association intercontinental lightweight and World Boxing Council continental Americas lightweight champion Ryan Martin (22-0).

He has also squared off against Omar Douglas, who was 17-2 when they faced each other, Winston Campos (27-3-5), and former World Boxing Organization NABO featherweight champion Gamalier Rodriguez (24-2-3).

“Cardona has obviously been in the ring with some of the best fighters in the world,” Halquist said. “In this sport, to get to the top guys you have to first get by the Cardonas of the world. These guys are the gatekeepers. It’s the next step Gio has to make.”

Highlighting the undercard will be a 5-round bout in the 138-pound weight division between Linares (4-1) and Green (1-0-1).

A second 5-round contest, this at 147 pounds, will be contested between Yakima’s Andres Reyes (7-3-1) and Portland, Oregon’s Sean “Beast of War” Gee (4-8).

Undefeated 138-pounder Cris Reyes (3-0) will look to stay perfect when he faces Keith Wolf (0-1) in a 4-round clash.

Rounding out the card will be a 142-pound matchup between Andres Garcia Albaca (debut) and Luis DeAlba (debut) and a 127-pound fight between Juan Gomez (1-0) and Marco Flores (1-1).

Battle at the Boat 117 will feature the VIP experience with 3rd Row Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 117 Card

Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018

10 Round Main Event – Junior Lightweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti (12-0-0, 3 KOs) vs. Isaias Martin Cardona (24-13-0, 16 KOs)

5 Round Bouts

138 pounds: Jorge Linares (4-1-0) vs. Shae Green (1-0-1)

147 pounds: Andres Reyes (7-3-1), vs. Sean Gee (4-8-0)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

140 pounds: Andres Garcia Albaca (debut) vs. Luis DeAlba (debut)

138 pounds: Cris Reyes (3-0-0) vs. Keith Wolf (0-1-0)

127 pounds: Juan Gomez (1-0-0) vs. Marco Flores (1-1-0)