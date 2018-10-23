Cabrera-Mioletti’s Quest Towards World Title Continues

TACOMA, Wash. – Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti has gained a reputation for his willingness to take on all-comers as the super featherweight has certainly not shied away from facing fellow undefeated fighters.

For the third time over his last four fights and the sixth time in his career, the 24-year-old Cabrera-Mioletti will square off against a boxer with an unblemished record on Nov. 17 when he faces knockout artist Headley Scott in the main event of Battle at the Boat 118 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Cabrera-Mioletti brings a 13-0-0 record with 4 KOs into the 10-round bout, while Scott has a spotless 11-0-0 record with 10 of his victories coming via knockout.

“Training has been great. I’m becoming a stronger, faster and more intelligent fighter,” said Cabrera-Mioletti, who is a native of Seattle, but now fights out of Chicago. “The focus of all our training is to refine and improve in all aspects of our game. I don’t see any limits to how much we can improve. That is a thought, which is exciting and motivational.”

The six-bout card will also feature a pair of 5-round junior welterweight battles. With Jorge Linares facing Marco Cardenas and undefeated Cris Reyes squaring off against Andres Reyes.

Cabrera-Mioletti is coming off a fourth-round TKO victory over former world title contender Carlos Padilla, who previously fought for the interim World Boxing Association World Super Featherweight Championship.

Prior to that victory, Cabrera-Mioletti won a 10-round unanimous decision over Elijah Pierce (8-0) on June 9 and knocked out Ray Lampkin, Jr. (11-0) in the second round on March 17.

All three victories occurred at the Emerald Queen Casino.

“The Emerald Queen Casino has a tremendous atmosphere on fight night. People come from all over Seattle and Tacoma to see us perform and it’s an incredible feeling,” Cabrera-Mioletti said. “These are seasoned aficionados of boxing who have an eye for the sweet science. I am grateful to all the fans for their support.”

Cabrera-Mioletti is a perfect 7-0 at the Tacoma venue. He introduced himself to Pacific Northwest boxing fans on June 11, 2016 when he handily defeated Jeremy McCleary, who entered their fight with a strong 8-2 record, in just his second professional fight.

Scott, a resident of Jonesboro, Ga., will be a different fighter than anyone else Cabrera-Mioletti has faced during his career.

Scott has won all but one of his 11 career fights by KO with eight coming in the first two rounds.

“Headley Scott is a dangerous puncher so I’m taking this fight extremely serious. He stands in the way of my pursuit for a world title,” Cabrera-Mioletti said. “But I wouldn’t want it any other way and my team agrees. Our path to the top should be paved with the records of undefeated fighters.”

Cabrera-Mioletti also holds wins over former Global Boxing Union World Lightweight Champion Tyrone Harris.

“My prediction for the fight is that it will be extremely entertaining,” Cabrera-Mioletti said. “We are fighters who are coming to win with everything on the line.”

Additional undercard bouts include a 143-pound fight between Niko McFarland and Luis DeAlba, a 128-pound contest between Juan Gomez and Carlos Hernandez and 170-pound bout between Roman Avetisyan and Juan Jackson.

Battle at the Boat 118 will feature the VIP experience with 3rdRow Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 118 Card

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

10 Round Main Event – Super Featherweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti (13-0-0) vs. Headley Scott (11-0-0)

5 Round Bouts

138 pounds: Jorge Linares (4-2-0) vs. Marco Cardenas (6-7-0)

139 pounds: Andres Reyes (8-3-1), vs. Cris Reyes (4-0-0)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

143 pounds: Niko McFarland (1-4-0) vs. Luis DeAlba (0-1-0)

128 pounds: Juan Gomez (2-0-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (debut)

170 pound: Roman Avetisyan (debut) vs. Juan Jackson (debut)