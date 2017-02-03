Caleb Plant returns Feb 25

LAS VEGAS, NV (February 2, 2017) – Undefeated super-middleweight contender, Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant (14-0, 10 KOs), will be making his 2017 debut on the Deontay Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) vs. Gerald Washington (18-0-1, 12 KOs) card, taking place at the Legacy Arena, in Birmingham, Alabama on February 25th. Plant will headline his own show on Fox Sports 1 against an opponent TBA on February 25th as part of a multiple telecast event.

Plant, talks about his upcoming fight, sparring with world title contender George Groves (25-3, 18 KOs), and his commentating debut.

“On February 25th, I’ll be making my ring return,” said Caleb Plant the IBF #15 contender. “I’m really pumped up to be headlining on Fox Sports 1. Nashville, Tennessee, my hometown, is only a few hours away from Alabama, so I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of my family and friends in attendance.”

“Last week I got great work sparring with George Groves when he was in town for the Frampton fight. He’s a class act and I learned a lot from being in the ring with him. I held my own and my confidence is at an all-time high. I know I can compete with anyone in the world. I’m just going to take it one fight at a time. I’ll be ready for whoever they put in front of me.”

In addition, Plant will be commentating side by side with Brian Custer during the Sammy Vasquez (21-1, 15 KOs) vs. Luis Collazo (36-7, 19 KOs) showdown tonight on Fox Sports 1.

“My career is headed in the right direction and I’m excited to be commentating tonight on Fox Sports 1,” Plant continued. “Commentating is something I’ve always wanted to do. Vasquez and Collazo are two fighters looking to make a statement and I believe it’s going to be a great fight for the fans. I have a great team around me and I’m very grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way. I’m going to take full advantage of the situation.”