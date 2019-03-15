Campusano and Plumeri Ready to Throw Down

Windham, NH – [March 14, 2019] – Boston Boxing Promotions has announced another fight for its upcoming show on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center as Boston’s Julio Perez Campusano will meet Lockport, New York’s Erik Plumeri in a four-round super middleweight fight.

Julio Perez Campusano is quickly becoming one of the most talked about fighters in New England for his habit of participating in slugfests that leave the crowd on their collective feet from bell to bell. The first two fights of his career featured a combined four knockdowns in just five rounds of boxing. In his most recent fight, Campsauno won an all-action split decision over New Jersey’s Darryl Bunting that saw both fighters unload everything but the kitchen sink at one another and amazingly stay upright for the duration. Campusano’s record currently stands at 2-1, with 1 KO.

“I love the fans in Windham, New Hampshire and can’t wait to fight in front of them again. It always feels like home,” said Campusano.

“Everyone can expect a good gentlemanly fight between myself and Erik Plumeri, but then again we are two gentleman who don’t mind mixing it up and trying for a knockout with every punch.”

Plumeri is a well traveled fighter with experience in boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts. He has held regional titles in kickboxing and is well known in boxing circles as a guy who doesn’t mind going out of town for a fight. As recently as last month, he took a fight on short notice in Louisville, Kentucky earning himself a unanimous decision over a hometown fighter with just three days to prepare. Then, earlier this month he lost a razor-thin close decision to undefeated Richie Cantolina in Pittsburgh.

“I have no fear of man, just fear of God,” said Plumeri. “Fighting on another fighter’s home court doesn’t bother me one bit. I always come to fight, and I have no doubt this one is going to be action packed, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Tickets for the May 31, 2019 fight night event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.