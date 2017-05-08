Canelo Alvarez Shuts Out Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin face off at post-press conference after September 16 showdown announcement) Watch video below

LOS ANGELES (May 6, 2017) – No sooner did boxing’s biggest star Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) dispatch Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs) in a dominant shutout victory over 12 rounds at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena on presented live on HBO Pay-Per-View, than the middleweight superstar announced that boxing’s biggest fight – a showdown with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) – would take place on Mexican Independence Day weekend on September 16. Canelo beat Chavez, Jr. from pillar to post, earning a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight 120-108.

“Tonight, I showed I could move, I could box, I showed as a fighter I can do all things,” Canelo said. “I thought I was going to showcase myself as a fighter that could throw punches, but he just wouldn’t do it. I’ve shown I can do lots of things in the ring, anything a fighter brings-I’ve shown I can showcase myself. I wanted to try something new, I never sit down in sparring and I didn’t want to sit here. GGG-you are next, my friend. The fight is done. I’ve never feared anyone, since I was 16, fighting as a professional. When I was born, fear was gone. I never got my share of fear. I’m very happy, and the rivalry is going to show my skills even more. I’ve had difficult fights, and that will no doubt be a tough fight. But, I always say, Canelo Alvarez is the best because I fight the best.”

“I feel very excited; in September, it will be a different style-a big drama show,” said Golovkin. “I’m ready. Tonight, first congrats to Canelo and his team. Right now, I think everyone is excited for September. Canelo looked very good tonight, and 100 percent he is the biggest challenge of my career. Good luck to Canelo in September.”

Celebrities in attendance for the sell out crowd of 20,510 at T-Mobile Arena for Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. included Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, Bernard Hopkins, Golden Boy Promotions business partner and future Hall of Famer, Julio Cesar Chavez, Sr., Mexican boxing legend and father to Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., former professional boxer and world champion Evander Holyfield, former three-division world champion Marco Antonio “Baby-faced Assasin” Barrera, former four-division world champion Erik “El Terrible” Morales, four-division world champion Juan Manuel “Dinamita” Marquez, WBC Diamond, WBA and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Champion Jorge “El Niño De Oro” Linares, former WBC Super Featherweight World Champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas, Middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, two-division world champion Andre Ward, UFC fighters Nate and Nick Diaz, comedian Dave Chapelle, musician and actor Ice Cube, Mexican singer, songwriter and actor Pepe Aguilar, EXTRA television host Mario Lopez, Mexican actor and model Gabriel Soto, Mexican regional artist Regulo Caro, Mexican regional artist Gerardo Ortiz, Mexican actress Geraldine Bazan, singer, songwriter and actress Paula DeAnda.

“Canelo beat me, he beat me at the distance,” Chavez, Jr. said. “He is a very active fighter-he’s very good and he beat me. I wanted to box but he went to the ropes and I just needed to throw more punches. I would’ve attacked more I would’ve been countered by his punches. Nacho told me to do that but the strategy didn’t work. The speed and the distance was the key. I didn’t feel that much power because I felt dwindled, I couldn’t throw as many punches as I wanted. My father kept telling me to throw more punches from the ringside.”

