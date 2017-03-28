Carlos Carrillo in Training For Professional Debut

By Blackbull

DENVER (March 28, 2017) – ‘He was an icon in the U.S. and Colorado amateur boxing and now he’s ready to pursue becoming an icon in the realm of professionals’

In the past few years we have seen outstanding and promising American boxers turn professional, boxers with so much talent that they will put the past ‘dismal’ decade(s) to rest and in the history books. The once dominate and proud American boxer is ready to retake the pride that has been MIA.

Carlos Carrillo is preparing to take his spot among this growing list of elite US pugilist.

Carrillo’s story starts similar to all or most amateur boxers in the US, the things you hear from every amateur boxer… You know, been boxing since I was 2, grew up in the poor neighborhood, my dad made do it, I was getting picked on at school, and you get the picture… Let’s skip all the peasantries and hardships I’m sure if I looked I would be able to put together the same ole, same ole about Carrillo but I won’t, after all we’re not talking Peewee boxing anymore.

Carrillo a stellar amateur and feels it’s time to carry his success into the professional rankings, his past amateur honors include Championships in all three major amateur tournaments, Ringside, Gene Lewis and Title tournament competition. Carrillo also competed in the U.S. Men’s, Jr. Olympic Nationals and Golden Gloves Nationals. Carrillo was awarded outstanding boxer 10 times throughout his amateur career. Total amateur fights exceed 110 with 70 being fought out of state [Colorado].

Carrillo stopped boxing 2 years ago when priorities in his life changed, he met his soulmate Anahi De La Rosa and began a relationship. Upon finding out Anahi was with child, his duty was to provide for baby Ayden and his family. Carrillo found a job and provided, thus ending his dream of becoming a prize fighter, so it would seem… Now, two years later Carrillo has beautiful family and added another sibling, Carlos Jr. Carrillo feels with his family stable and with a good job, he is able to resume his boxing career and will be able to dedicate 100% to training.

Carrillo has full support of his family with his decision to turn professional, Carrillo’s father Luis, tells us “It’s always been one of my dreams to see my son in the pro game. He has all the talent and skill to become a champion.”

Carrillo will enter the professional rankings under the guidance of renowned boxing aficionado Aurelio Martinez and the two have effectuated an agreement.

“At 21 years old, Carlos has missed nothing, had he turned pro while trying to solidify a strong and healthy family, he would had never given his career an honest chance to succeed. Things happen for a reason and the Creator watches over those who watch over themselves.” Said Martinez.

Carrillo has started his training and preparation for his professional debut and is training with stablemate Misael Lopez along with the rest of the Denver boxing Academy crew under the watchful eye of trainers Aurelio Martinez and Evenezer Lopez.

Martinez has set a target date of June 16, 2017 to highlight Carrillo in his professional debut and will compete in the featherweight division of 126lbs.