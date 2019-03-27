Casey Morton Retains her WBO Asia Pacific Title

SAN FRANSICO, CA (March 26, 2019) – Last night at the Okada Manila Hotel and Casino in Paranaque City, Philippines, Prince Ranch Boxing’s female flyweight Casey “Lady Hawaiian Punch” Morton (8-1-3, 1 KO), retained her WBO Asia Pacific title with a split decision victory over Japan’s Chie Higano (8-8-1, 2 KOs). Scorecards read 94-96 for Higano and 97-93, 96-94 for Morton.

“I felt good to come back down to flyweight,” said Casey Morton, “I feel this is the weight where I can make my run toward a world title. Higano was a very tough opponent and I have a lot of respect for her. It’s very difficult to get a win overseas but I was able to do it. Now my goal is to capture the WBO world title. I’m hoping to get my shot by the end of the year.”

“Casey is a natural flyweight and she is best when fighting at this weigh,” said manager Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “For her to go to the Philippines and pull off another monumental win is just amazing. A world title shot in 2019 is something I can see happening. I know she is ready to become a world champion.”

Morton, who is trained by Nonito Donaire Sr., feels she has the perfect team in place to take her career to the next level.

“With Nonito Donaire Sr. as my coach, I feel he’s the right person to make me into a world champion as a trainer,” Morton Continued. “In addition, my manager Greg Hannley is providing everything I need for these big fights, as well as Victor Conte who has my back every step of the way. The team I have in place now is the best in boxing and I’m grateful for all their support. Together we will go to the top.”