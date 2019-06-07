Casey Morton Seeks First World Title

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 6, 2019) – Super Flyweight Casey “Lady Hawaiian Punch” Morton (8-1-3, 1 KO) of San Francisco, California, will look to win her first world title as she faces Miyo Yoshida (12-1) for the vacant WBO super flyweight world title at Makuhari Messe, Chiba City, Japan on June 19, 2019.

Morton, a decorated amateur, is now looking to make her dream a reality as she seeks her first world title. In her last fight she was victorious against Chie Higano, a fight that took place in the Philippines.

“It is a dream come true to fight for a world title,” said Morton, who is managed by Greg Hannely of Prince Ranch Boxing. “I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me, but I couldn’t have done it without the help of Victor Conte and SNAC System, which has helped my career greatly. I am also thankful for my coach Nonito Donaire Sr., and my manager Greg Hannley. I am excited to show the world my skills on June 19th.”

“Casey Morton is a great body puncher and applies pressure, unlike any female fighter I have ever seen,” said Greg Hannely. “I am glad to work with her and believe that she is a person, who will always find a way to be successful. I know she has it in her to bring home a world title.”

“Fighting in Japan is great,” Morton continued. “I have been fighting in China and the Philippines for the last two years and it has been a wonderful experience. I am so eternally grateful and thankful to have this opportunity in my career.”