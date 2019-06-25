cbdMD Becomes The Official Cbd Partner Of Bellator MMA

LOS ANGELES – Bellator MMA has announced a multi-year, category exclusive partnership with cbdMD, Inc., a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD).

Bellator MMA, a leading mixed martial arts organization featuring the best fighters in the world, is broadcast to nearly one billion people in over 160 countries. In the U.S., Bellator can be seen on Paramount Network and DAZN, the world’s first truly dedicated LIVE sports streaming service.

As part of the partnership – which began at Bellator 222 in New York City – cbdMD will receive a depth of integrated partnership assets, including category exclusive branding inside the Bellator cage, to promote cbdMD.

“We’re excited to have our company represented in the cage alongside some of the fiercest competitors on the planet” said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. “Our partnership with Bellator and Viacom/Paramount will facilitate a unique opportunity to educate athletes and fans about the many benefits of CBD. We believe we’ve started a lasting relationship that will help push both industries into the future.”

“I am pleased to welcome cbdMD to the Bellator family,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “As the sport of MMA continues to evolve, teaming up with innovative partners is equally important, and they are leading the way in a rapidly growing industry. I want to thank Hans Molenkamp, as well as the entire team at cbdMD for this great opportunity, and I look forward to their integration into the Bellator brand and introducing them to our passionate fans.”

Bellator is comprised of an executive team that includes top industry professionals in television production, live event coordination, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, international licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity, and commission relations. Bellator is based in Hollywood, Calif. and is owned by entertainment giant Viacom, home to the world’s premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online, and mobile platforms.

For more information about Bellator, please visit Bellator.com. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. organically grown, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com.