Cédric Doumbé vs. Alim Nabiyev at GLORY 51 SuperFight Series Determines No. 1 Welterweight Contender

GLORY 51 Rotterdam fight card to feature welterweight contender tournament

AMSTERDAM (January 15, 2018) – GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced seven total bouts added to GLORY 51 Rotterdam and GLORY 51 SuperFight Series, hosted by Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands on Saturday, March 3.

The high-profile rematch between renowned Moroccan-Dutch heavyweight Badr “The Golden Boy” Hari (106-13, 92 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and rival Hesdy “Fighterheart” Gerges (50-19-1, 23 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) headlines GLORY 51 Rotterdam.

Central European sluggers Tomas “The Giant Slovak” Mozny (17-5-1, 6 KO, fighting out of Slovakia) and Daniel Skvor (14-6-2, 12 KO, fighting out of the Czech Republic), a GLORY newcomer, will battle at heavyweight in the GLORY 51 Rotterdam co-headline bout.

GLORY 51 Rotterdam will also feature a one-night, four-man welterweight contender tournament loaded with top-10 talent.

In the first of two semifinal match-ups, “The Thai Terminator” Thongchai Sitsongpeenong (136-35, 46 KO, fighting out of Thailand), the highest ranked welterweight in the tournament at No. 8, takes on the experienced veteran Alan “Superboy” Scheinson (49-5, 37 KO, fighting out of Argentina), ranked No. 10.

On the other side of the tournament bracket, Aruba’s Eyevan “Mister Cool” Danenberg (26-6, 13 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), ranked No. 9, meets 22-year-old Muay Thai prospect Jimmy Vienot (58-13, 33 KO, fighting out of France).

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 51 Rotterdam can be found below:

GLORY 51 Rotterdam

Heavyweight Headline Bout: Badr Hari vs. Hesdy Gerges

Welterweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Tomas Mozny vs. Daniel Skvor

Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Eyevan Danenberg vs. Jimmy Vienot

Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Thongchai Sitsongpeenong vs. Alan Scheinson

GLORY 51 Rotterdam will be carried live on ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March, 3.

Ahead of GLORY 51 Rotterdam, top-ranked welterweights will square off at GLORY 51 SuperFight Series in order to determine the division’s next title challenger. Former world champion and current No. 1-ranked welterweight Cédric “The Best” Doumbé (68-5-1, 39 KO, fighting out of France) faces a dangerous up-and-comer in 23-year-old Alim “Professor” Nabiyev (48-6, 21 KO, fighting out of Russia), who closed 2017 at No. 4 in the division.

After dropping his title to rival Murthel Groenhart, Doumbé got back on the winning track against Yohan Lidon at GLORY 47 Lyon in October. Hailing from Azerbaijan, Nabiyev most recently secured the biggest win of his young career, defeating former welterweight champion Nieky Holzken at GLORY 49 SuperFight Series in December.

Twenty-year-old Moroccan-Dutch phenom Tyjani “The Wonderboy” Beztati (15-2, 5 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), who fought five times last year to earn his No. 4 lightweight ranking, will lock horns with No. 7-ranked dynamo Josh Jauncey (26-9, 15 KO, fighting out of Canada).

Plus, Massaro “The Project” Glunder (30-11-4, fighting out of the Netherlands), who represents the Moluccan Republic, and French-born Victor “Leo” Pinto (74-27, 23 KO, fighting out of Thailand) will compete at featherweight, while Surinamese-Dutch fighter Miles “The Punisher” Simson (64-12, 25 KO, fighting out of Suriname) will make his GLORY debut at welterweight, against an opponent to be named shortly.

GLORY 51 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m PT on Saturday, March, 3.