Cédric Doumbé vs. Jimmy Vienot Headlines

AMSTERDAM (October 16, 2018) – GLORY welterweight champion Harut Grigorian is unable to compete at GLORY 60 Lyon due to acute gastroenteritis that has forced him from the fight card on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Grigorian’s team offered the following statement: “On behalf of the Team Grigorian, we sincerely apologize to all kickboxing fans, GLORY and Cédric Doumbé for the inconvenience. Harut will continue working hard to recover as soon as possible and is already looking forward to defending his world title in the very near future.”

Former welterweight champion Cédric “The Best” Doumbé (70-6-1, 41 KO, fighting out of France) will remain atop GLORY 60 Lyon, now taking on 23-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Jimmy Vienot (61-15, 33 KO, fighting out of France).

Vienot was scheduled to fight earlier in the evening, but has seized a short notice opportunity to headline opposite the former champion and current No. 1 welterweight contender.

The super bantamweight bout between Swedish striker Sofia Olofsson (48-8, 24 KO, fighting out of Sweden) and French newcomer Cindy “The Cyborg” Silvestre (26-15-1, fighting out of France) has also been moved up from GLORY 60 SuperFight Series to GLORY 60 Lyon, completing a five-fight card.

The five-fight card for GLORY 60 Lyon can be found below:

GLORY 60 Lyon

Welterweight Headline Bout: Cédric Doumbé vs. Jimmy Vienot

Light Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Stéphane Susperregui vs. Donegi Abena

Middleweight Bout: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Yassine Ahaggan

Super Bantamweight Bout: Sofia Olofsson vs. Cindy Silvestre

Featherweight Bout: Abdellah Ezbiri vs. Victor Pinto

GLORY 60 Lyon will be carried live on ESPN3 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Vienot’s original opponent, 21-year-old welterweight Dmitry Menshikov will now meet French national team member Samuel Dbili as part of GLORY 60 SuperFight Series.

The five-fight card for GLORY 60 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 60 SuperFight Series

Light Heavyweight Headline Bout: Zinedine Hameur-Lain vs. Felipe Micheletti

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Mamadou Lamine Sene vs. Bruno Chaves

Middleweight Bout: Mehdi Bouanane vs. Matěj Peňáz

Welterweight Bout: Dmitrii Menshikov vs. Samuel Dbili

Lightweight Bout: Michael Palandre vs. Mohamed Soumah

GLORY 60 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Finally, Thailand’s Thong Fairtex will take on France’s Victor Bordage at featherweight in the featured bout of the GLORY 60 prelims.

The five-fight GLORY 60 preliminary card can be found below:

GLORY 60 Prelims

Featherweight Bout: Thong Fairtex vs. Victor Bordage

Welterweight Bout: Mehdi Kada vs. Mustafa Yasar

Lightweight Bout: Guerric Billet vs. Hafid Romdhane

Featherweight Bout: Geoffrey Vivies vs. Said Ahamada

Featherweight Bout: Yoann Mermoux vs. Franck Reoutzkoff

The GLORY 60 prelims will stream live on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page, and Pluto TV channel 215 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Tickets for GLORY 60 Lyon – including access to GLORY 60 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 60 prelims – are on sale now and available for online purchase by visiting tickets.glorykickboxing.com or francebillet.com (for fans in France).