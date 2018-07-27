Cem Kilic to take on Joe Amouta

Beverly Hills, Calif. (July 26, 2018) – Undefeated middleweight prospect Cem Kilic returns to action on Friday night, August 17th at the Hinckley Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota against Joe Amouta in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Kilic (10-0, 6 KOs) will be making his 3rd consecutive appearance at The Hinckley Grand Casino.

The native of Sherman Oaks, California by way of Frankfurt, Germany, Kilic will be making his 1st start under world-renowned trainer Buddy McGirt.

Amouta (7-1-1, 2 KOs) of Minneapolis, Minnesota has wins over 3 undefeated fighters plus 13-1-1, George Carter, Jr.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring on August 17th to one of my adopted fan bases in Minnesota,” said Kilic. “I have been training very hard, improving every facet of my craft. I am in phenomenal shape, I’m more motivated than ever and ready to show what Buddy McGirt and I have been working on in the gym, and finishing off this year with at least 3 more fights!”

“Training camp is going great,” said McGirt. “This is our first camp together, and every day Cem continues to improve and learn more and more. Cem works very hard in the gym and is getting world class sparring that will make him the better fighter come fight night.” – Buddy McGirt

“Over the last few months we made some positive changes to Cem’s team bringing in a new trainer and strength + conditioning coach.,” said manager Shane Shapiro of No Limit Mindset LLC. “There are not many world class trainer’s like Buddy McGirt, and he has made an immediate impact on Cem in a short time. I’m excited to see all the hard work translate on August 17th!”

Kilic is managed by Shane Shapiro’s No Limit Mindset LLC, and is promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions.