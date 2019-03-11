Champion Misael Lopez To Make Appearance at Nuggets Vs Timberwolves as Part Of Noches-Éne-Bé-A

DENVER (March 11, 2019) – The Denver Nuggets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at home, and as part of the battle on the court, the Nuggets in celebration of ”Noches-Éne-Bé-A” Hispanic Heritage Night will feature a multitude of festivities coinciding with games played on Tuesday, March 12th and Thursday, March 14th.

At Tuesday’s game, as part of Noches-Éne-Bé-A, ABF Continental Americas Super Featherweight Champion Misael Lopez will take a pre-tip off walk onto center court and attempt to make a free throw. If successful, Western Union will make a $1,500 donation to the Gold Crown Foundation.

Lopez will fight on Saint Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17th at the Imperium Event Center, 3051 West 74th. Avenue. Lopez plans on adding additional hardware to his resume as the fight will be contested for the USBL Rocky Mountain Championship, Lopez will take on New Mexico’s Derek Perez.

ABF Continental Super Featherweight Champion Misael Lopez

The event will broadcast live stream on IBtv.us for $19.95, Team Lopez welcomes all Nuggets fans to watch Lopez in action! Admission prices are $75 VIP table seating, $55 Elevated Reserve seating, $50 Ringside Reserve and $40 General Admission. Doors open at 2 PM with action beginning at 3:00 O’Clock.

IBtv on-air talent include Alex Ramirez, Ring Announcer; Joe Rico, Albert Rosales Blow-by-Blow Commentators. Directed and produced by Adrian Romero.

#ADELANTE #cantmissthis

For Boxing Information call (720) 297-7654