Charles Conwell Takes on Manny Woods

NEW YORK (December 20, 2018) -This Saturday night at Promo West in Columbus, Ohio undefeated super welterweight prospect Charles Conwell takes on the battle tested Manny Woods in an eight-round bout.

This will be the first scheduled eight-rounder for the undefeated 2016 Olympian.

Conwell, 21 years-old of Cleveland will be making his 2nd start in his native Buckeye state.

In what will the 3rd outing of 2018, Conwell, who has a record of 8-0 with six knockouts, Conwell will look for an impressive performance over Woods, who himseld brings in a record of 16-7-1 with six knockouts. Woods has impressive wins over the likes of undefeated Sheldon Moore (3-0) and Elias Espadas (9-2).

Conwell is coming off an impressive stoppage over Travis Scott (19-3) on July 14th in New Orleans.

“This Friday I’m looking on to put on a show, and I want to get him out of there. I’m the main event for the first time so that means a lot,” said Conwell. “I’ve been training hard to get the best results as possible. It’s my time to show the world that I’m one of the best prospects in boxing, and that I’m a force to be reckoned with at the 154 lb. division.”

“Charles is one of the world’s top prospects. With each fight, he is fighting tougher fighter’s, and by this time next year, Charles will be considered one of the top contenders in the junior middleweight division,” said David McWater of Split-T Management.

Conwell is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Promotions.

The show is promoted by Team Tory Promotions and tickets are $35 for Standing Room; $40 for General Seating and $60 for Ringside. 1st bell is at 7:30 P.M. E.T.