Chelmsford’s Higgins To Make Pro Debut

Windham, NH – [April 18, 2019] – Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that amateur standout Brandon Higgins will be making his pro debut on Friday, May 31st at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. Higgins is scheduled to face Philadelphia’s Demetris Williams in a four-round welterweight fight.

“This is where I belong,” said Higgins. “I fought without headgear in an amateur tournament and the knockouts came naturally. I’m not going to look for it, but if I see an opening I am seizing the opportunity. I’m excited to showcase my potential as a professional fighter and I know everyone is going to love this show.”

Higgins, a Chelmsford native, is a former three time New England Golden Gloves Champion where he’s become known for having some of the most action-packed amateur bouts in the famed Lowell Memorial Auditorium. He now hopes to take his fan-friendly style to the pro ranks in Windham.

However, getting past a confident Demetris Williams is a task that is no walk in the park.

“I preach some, I teach some, but watch out here the beast come,” exclaimed Williams.

Tickets for the May 31, 2019 fight night event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.