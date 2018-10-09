Christian Carto Headlines

Philadelphia, Penn. (October 9, 2018)–Undefeated bantamweight Christian Carto will once again look to thrill the fans at SugarHouse Casino when he takes on an opponent to be announced in a ten-round bout that will headline a big night of boxing on Friday night, November 9th.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Carto of Philadelphia has a record of 16-0 with 11 knockouts, and is widely regarded as the most popular fighter in Philadelphia.

The 21 year-old Carto has been a professional since 2016, and is one of the top prospects in the bantamweight division.

Carto has signature victories over Alonso Melendez (14-1) and James Smith (12-1). Carto is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision over Javier Gallo on August 18th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Carto, who will be making his 4th start of 2018, will be entering a SugarHouse Casino ring for the eighth time.

Seeing action in the six-round co-feature will be 2017 National Golden Gloves champion, Poindexter Knight, Jr.

Knight of Philadelphia has a record of 5-0 with two knockouts.

Knight is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Gregory Averil Young (4-0) on August 10th at SugarHouse Casino.

Knight will be making his 3rd appearance at SugarHouse Casino.

Knight’s opponent will be announced shortly.

In an intriguing six-round junior welterweight bout, Ricardo Garcia (14-3-1, 9 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic will take on Tyrone Crawley, Jr. (7-1-1) of Philadelphia.

Rasheed Johnson (4-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will face Vincent Floyd (3-5-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia in a six-round welterweight clash.

In four-round bouts, undefeated fighters James Martin (2-0) of Philadelphia squares and Denis Okoth (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Siaya, Kenya square off in a middleweight contest.

Pro debuter’s will get it on as Maurice Burke of Philadelphia fights Brandon Bey of Bronx, NY in a junior welterweight affair.

Frankie Trader (10-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia will see action against an opponent to be named in a lightweight fight.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHousecasino.com