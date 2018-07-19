Christopher Brooker to take on Eric Moon in co-feature

Tyrone Crawley, Jr. battles Ricardo Garcia for WBF Championship in main event
Philadelphia, Penn. (July 18th, 2018)–Super Middleweight Christopher Brooker will take on Eric Moon in the eight-round co-feature bout on Friday night, August 10th at SugarHouse Casino.
The bout, which is part of a full night of action that is promoted by King’s Promotions.
In the main event, Tyrone Crawley (7-1) of Philadelphia meets Ricardo Garcia (14-3, 9 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in a eight-round battle for the WBF Lightweight Championship.
Brooker of Philadelphia has a record of 13-5 with 5 knockouts.
The 27 year-old Brooker has proved to take-on, and defeat all comers as he has wins over Leo Hall (8-0), John Magda (11-0), Antowyan Aikens (10-1-1), Gabriel Pham (6-0), & Elvin Ayala (28-7-1).
Brooker is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision over Jamaal Davis on March 2nd at SugarHouse Casino.
Moon of Marietta, Georgia has a record of 7-1 with six knockouts.
The 27 year-old Moon turned professional in 2016, and won his first seven bouts, which was highlighted by a win over Simeon Hardy (13-1).
Hardy is coming off his 1st professional defeat when he lost to Meiirim Nursultanov on November 25, 2017 in New York City.
In six-round Bouts:
Poindexter Knight (4-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on James Robinson (5-11-4, 1 KO) in a welterweight bout
Javier Oquendo (3-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Joshafat Ortiz (4-0, 2 KOs) of Reading, PA in a battle of undefeated Pennsylvania based super featherweights.
Rasheed Johnson (3-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Tony Morris (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in a welterweight bout.
In Four-Round Bouts:
Shamsuddeen Justice (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Anthony Smith (1-2-1, 1 KO) of Fresno, California.
Paul Kroll of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against DeAngelo Alcorn (0-1) of Searcy, Arkansas.
Rasheen Brown of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Sergio Aguilar (2-9, 2 KOs) of Homestead, CA in a super bantamweight bout.
Ryshine Collins of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against fellow pro debuter Yeuri Andujar of Santo Domingo, Domingo, Dominican Republic a super bantamweight contest.
James Martin (1-0) of Philadelphia battles pro debuting Jonathan Burrs of Hagerstown, Maryland in a super welterweight fight.
Nicoy Clarke (1-1) Of Jersey City, New Jersey meets pro debuting Jose Nunez of Reading, PA in a heavyweight battle.
