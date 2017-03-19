Coley Defeats Johnson at Battle at the Boat 110

TACOMA, Wash. (March 18, 2017) – Middleweight Aaron Coley defeated Dashon Johnson by unanimous decision in the main event of Battle at the Boat 110 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday to run his winning streak to five.

Coley (14-1-1, 6 KOs) appeared as the 96-94, 97-93, 97-93 winner on the judge’s scorecards. He has not lost in more than two years with his last and only career defeat coming on March 10, 2015 against Ievgen Khytrov (14-1).

Johnson, who entered the fight with a 7-2 record over his last nine bouts, fell to 22-21-3. His other two setbacks over his last 10 fights have come against rising stars J’Leon Love (23-1) and Jesse Hart (21-0).

After the first eight rounds which saw both fighters reluctant to mix it up at all, Coley delivered the first real shots of the contest, connecting on a handful of combinations to back Johnson up.

Coley landed a solid uppercut later in the round, which brought the crowd their feet. The punch also seemed to light a fire under Johnson, who ended the round with a flurry and opened the 10th with several successful bodyshots.

Andres Reyes put on a dominating performance in the semi-main event, picking up his first career knockout by besting Jacob Szilasi by second-round TKO (:59 seconds) in a battle of super lightweights.

Reyes (6-2-1, KO) floored his opponent early in the second round with a sharp right. Szilasi was able to recover and get back to his feet, but was immediately met by a barrage of Reyes’ punches, which quickly led to the TKO.

Cruiserweight Jon Jackson and lightweight Gio Cabrera-Mioletti both remained undefeated by notching undercard victories.

Jackson knocked Kevin Roberson (0-1-0) down twice in the first round with the second forcing the referee to wave off the scheduled four-round fight at 2:21 mark. It was Jackson’s first career knockout as he improved to 3-0 with the win.

Cabrera-Mioletti upped his career record to a perfect 6-0 with his unanimous decision over Niko McFarland (0-3-0). Cabrera-Mioletti was the 40-36 winner on all three scorecards.

Welterweight Zach Skinner (1-0-0, KO) defeated Jesse Barich (0-1-0) in the opening bout, winning by third round TKO (:35), while light heavyweights Cameron Sevilla-Rivera (7-4-2, 5 KOs) and Kian Heidari (0-0-1) fought to a four-round split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38).

Battle at the Boat 110 Card

Saturday, March 18, 2017

10 Round Main Event – 157 pounds

Aaron Coley (14-1-1, 6 KOs) UD Dashon Johnson (22-21-3, 7 KOs), 96-94, 97-93, 97-93

6 Round Semi Main Event – 140 pounds

Andres Reyes (6-2-1, KO) TKO Jacob Szilasi (4-4-0, 4 KO), 2nd Round (:59)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

175 pounds: Cameron Sevilla-Rivera (7-4-2, 5 KOs) split draw Kian Heidari (0-0-1), 39-37, 37-39, 38-38

135 pounds: Gio Cabrera-Mioletti (5-0-0, KO) UD Niko McFarland (0-2), 40-36, 40-36, 40-36

200 pounds: Jon Jackson (3-0-0, KO) TKO Kevin Roberson (0-1-0), 1st Round (2:21)

147 pound: Zach Skinner (1-0-0, KO) TKO Jesse Barich (0-1-0), 3rd Round (:35)