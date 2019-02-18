Complete Bellator 215 Results

Matt Mitrione (13-6, 1 NC) and Sergei Kharitonov (29-7, 2 NC) ended in a no contest

Logan Storley (10-0) defeated Ion Pascu (18-9) via unanimous decision (30-27 30-26, 30-26)

Eduardo Dantas (21-6) defeated Toby Misech (11-7) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

John Douma (4-1) defeated Mike Kimbel (2-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 2:51 of round one

Austin Vanderford (7-0) defeated Cody Jones (6-3) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:49 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Steve Mowry (6-0) defeated Darion Abbey (0-1) via submission (kimura) at 1:27 of round one

Amanda Bell (6-5) defeated Amber Leibrock (3-3) via KO (punches) at 3:52 of round one

Pat McCrohan (4-2) defeated Jason Markland (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:11 of round one

Lindsey VanZandt (5-1) defeated Tabatha Watkins (3-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:25 of round two

Pete Rogers (4-4) defeated Jason Rine (1-5) via TKO (strikes) at :50 of round two

Matt Probin (4-0) defeated Ali Zebian (1-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Zarrukh Adashev (2-1) defeated Ronie Arana (0-3) via unanimous decision (29-28. 30-27, 30-27)

Billy Goff (2-0) defeated Ryan Hardy (0-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)