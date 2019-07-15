Complete Event Results & Photos For Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin

Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin Main Card:

Julia Budd (13-2) defeated Olga Rubin (6-1) via TKO (strikes) at 2:14 of round one to retain world title

Rafael Carvalho (16-3) defeated Chidi Njokuani (18-7, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Juliana Velasquez (9-0) defeated Kristina Williams (3-2) via TKO (punches) at 4:03 of round two

Ed Ruth (7-1) defeated Kiichi Kunimoto (20-8-2, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at 3:49 of round two

Preliminary Card:

Christian Edwards (1-0) defeated Justin Vargas (3-2) via TKO (punches) at 0:54 of round one

AJ Agazarm (1-1) defeated Jacob Landin (0-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:21 of round one

Will Fleury (6-1) defeated Antonio Jones (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Arlene Blencowe (12-7) defeated Amanda Bell (6-6) via KO (punches) at 0:22 of round one

Jordan Young (11-0) defeated Joel Bauman (3-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 3:20 of round one

Leslie Smith (11-7-1) defeated Sinead Kavanagh (5-4) via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Jackson (13-12) defeated Kiefer Crosbie (6-1) via DQ (illegal knee)

Gabriel Varga (1-0) defeated Jamese Taylor (0-1) via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of round two

Nainoa Dung (3-0) defeated Brad Robison (3-1) via unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 28-27

Joseph Holmes (1-1) defeated Kona Oliveira (1-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:41 of round two

Bruna Ellen (5-2) defeated Elina Kallionidou (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Lucas Brennan (1-0) defeated Thomas Lopez (1-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02 of round one