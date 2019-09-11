Complete Fight Night Results For Bellator 226: Bader Vs. Kongo

Bellator 226: Bader vs. Kongo Main Card:

Ryan Bader (27-5, 1 NC) and Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC) was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke

Derek Campos (20-9) defeated Daniel Straus (26-9) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Adam Borics (14-0) defeated Pat Curran (23-9) via TKO (punches) at 4:59 of round one

Pedro Carvalho (11-3) defeated Sam Sicilia (17-10) via submission (face-crank) at 1:56 of round two

Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4) defeated Tywan Claxton (5-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:11 of round two

Daniel Carey (7-3) defeated Gaston Bolanos (5-2) via technical submission (guillotine) at 4:19 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Ivan Batinich (4-1) defeated Daniel Compton (2-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) a 4:33 of round two

Tyson Miller (1-0) defeated Albert Gonzales (1-2) via TKO at 1:18 of round one

Alan Benson (1-1) defeated Favian Gutierrez (2-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Peter Ishiguro (2-1) defeated Elias Anderson (0-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Daniel Gonzalez (3-2) defeated Jon Adams (0-1-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:56 of round two

Cornelius Savage (1-0) defeated Evan Gubera (0-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

John Macapa (23-4-2) defeated Ashleigh Grimshaw (20-11-1) via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of round two

Adam Piccolotti (12-3) defeated Jake Smith (7-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:34 of round two

Jessica Borga (3-2) defeated Amber Leibrock (3-4) via submission (armbar) at 4:45 of round one

Cass Bell (4-0) defeated Isaiah Rocha (1-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:21 of round one

Batsumberel Dagvadorj (6-0) defeated James Terry (20-11) via submission (bulldog choke) at 2:43 of round one

Renato Valente Alves (6-4) defeated Abraham Vaesau (5-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:36 of round three

Hyder Amil (4-0) defeated Ignacio Ortiz (2-1-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Chris Gonzalez (3-0) defeated Luis Vargas (2-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)