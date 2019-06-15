Complete Results & Photos For Bellator 222: Macdonald Vs. Gracie

Bellator 222: MacDonald vs. Gracie Main Card:

Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs. Neiman Gracie (9-0) (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Lyoto Machida (26-8) defeated Chael Sonnen (30-17-1) via TKO (punches) at :22 of round two

Dillon Danis (2-0) defeated Max Humphrey (3-3) via submission (armbar) at 4:28 of round one

Patrick Mix (11-0) defeated Ricky Bandejas (11-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:06 of round one

Juan Archuleta (23-1) defeated Eduardo Dantas (21-7) via KO (punch) at 4:59 of round two

Kyoji Horiguchi (28-2) defeated Darrion Caldwell (13-3) via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Preliminary Card:

Adam Borics (13-0) defeated Aaron Pico (4-3) via KO (knee) at 3:55 of round two

Taylor Turner (4-5) defeated Heather Hardy (2-2) via TKO (punches) at 3:53 of round one

Valerie Loureda (2-0) defeated Larkyn Dasch (0-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Robson Gracie Jr. (2-0) defeated Oscar Vera (0-1) via submission (armbar) at 3:15 of round one

Lindsay VanZandt (6-1) defeated Rena Kubota (8-3) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:04 of round one

Haim Gozali (11-6) defeated Gustavo Wurlitzer (22-23, 1 NC) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:02 of round one

Mike Kimbel (3-1) defeated Sebastian Ruiz (2-3) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Marcus Surin (6-1) defeated Nekruz Mirkhojaev (4-3) via split decision (30-27, 27-29, 29-27)

Phil Hawes (5-2) defeated Michael Wilcox (6-4) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round one

Brandon Polcare (2-2) defeated Brandon Medina (0-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:33 of round one

Kastriot Xhema (3-3) defeated Whitney Jean Francois (2-7-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:17 of round two

John Beneduce (3-2) defeated Kenny Rivera (2-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)