Complete Results & Photos For Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2 Main Card:

Sergei Kharitonov (30-7, 2 NC) defeated Matt Mitrione (13-7, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at 1:24 of round two

Vitaly Minakov (22-1) defeated Tim Johnson (12-6) via KO (punch) at 1:45 of round one

Alejandra Lara (8-3) defeated Taylor Turner (4-6) via TKO (punches) at 3:44 of round one

Yaroslav Amosov (22-0) defeated David Rickels (21-6, 2 NC) via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:05 of round two

Tyrell Fortune (7-0) defeated Rudy Schaffroth (6-1, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:08 of round two

Preliminary Card:

Khonry Gracie (2-1) defeated Oscar Vera (0-2) via submission (armbar) at 2:50 of round one

Aviv Gozali (3-0) defeated Eduard Muravitskiy (9-9) via submission (heel hook) at :11 of round one

Sabah Homasi (13-8) defeated Micah Terrill (1-1) via knockout (punch) at :17 of round one

Austin Vanderford (8-0) defeated Joseph Creer (6-1-1) via TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut) at 5:00 of round two

Ricky Bandejas (12-3) defeated Ahmet Kayretli (8-4, 1 NC) via knockout (punch) at 1:21 of round one

Chris Disonell (3-3) defeated Mike Kimbel (3-2) via TKO (punches) at 4:54 of round one

Nick Newell (16-2) defeated Corey Browning (5-3) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:5

Connor Dixon (1-0) defeated Kastriot Xhema (3-4, 1 NC) via submission (armbar) at 2:08 of round three

Jon Manley (12-6) defeated Thiago Rela (10-8) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:47 of round three